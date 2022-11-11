M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball caps off perfect season with tourney title

VALDESE — The Heritage volleyball team had to fight hard to survive and complete its season with a perfect 14-0 mark as it won Thursday's Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament championship match, a five-set showdown with visiting West McDowell.

The No. 1 seed Lady Eagles won the odd-numbered sets while the No. 2 Lady Spartans took the evens, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8.

"Our girls had made me nervous quite a few times like that," said Heritage coach Mindy Cook. "I'm excited that our girls wanted (this win)."

Macy Auton, Lillian Collins, and Shelby Proffitt led at the service line in the opening-set win with Auton, Ashlyn Heavner and Kylie Corpening making critical plays at the net.

West McDowell built up an 8-1 lead, leading to a second-set win, while the Lady Eagles dominated the third set.

There were two ties midway through the fourth set as the visitors outscored Heritage 10-7 following a 15-all tie despite the rallying efforts from Auton, Collins and Ava Kurtz.

A kill and a service ace by Auton gave the Lady Eagles a 3-0 advantage to start the fifth do-or-die set with Profitt succeeding on two aces and Auton tallying three kills to wrap up the win and perfect season.

BOYS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 5, Liberty 1

Down 1-0 at halftime, WJ coach Jeff McCarrick challenged his team to respond with an aggressive attack and put more shots on goal after the Knights dictated much of a rainy first half.

It’s safe to say the top-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-1 FAC) did just that.

With a FAC Tournament title on the line, Walter Johnson proceeded to score five goals in the span of 18 minutes and topple the No. 2 seed Knights (12-2), with whom they split a pair of regular-season meetings and the regular-season FAC crown.

“Anything can happen and the ball can bounce any way,” McCarrick said of the weather conditions. “You have to get shots on goal, see what happens and make them save it instead of just doing whatever. I think that was the difference in the second half.”

David Perez got things going for WJMS with a score on a free kick in the 30th minute to tie the contest at 1-1. The hosts then surged to the lead nine minutes when Samuel Quinonez knocked in a header off a bullet from Raul Macias. In the 43rd minute, the Yellow Jackets’ lead grew to 3-1 when Andrew Sierra Cruz scored a goal.

The breakaway was on when Quinonez scored his second goal three minutes later and Nehemiah Vasquez found the back of the net two minutes after that as the heavier rain seemed to favor Walter Johnson more than Liberty.

“At the beginning of the season, I told Coach (McCarrick) at open house — I promised him we were bringing it home this year,” Quinonez said.

Liberty’s Trevin Lavoie scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute for a lead that held for 19 minutes.

Walter Johnson outshot Liberty 16-10, though the Knights had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Table Rock 5, Heritage 3 (2OT)

It was a tight-knit battle in the rain for the FAC Tournament championship as the visiting No. 2 seed Lady Falcons stole the win away from the top-seeded Lady Eagles by making three goals to Heritage's one in the penalty kick portion of overtime.

Carlie Harris scored both goals for Table Rock in regulation with Anna Bordeleau-Cannon and Marissa Williams each kicking in a goal for Heritage.

It was 1-1 at the halftime break and 2-2 at the end of regulation as neither team could connect on any shots on goal in the first overtime, leading to the PK shootout.

Harris and Williams each made scored on the first PK attempts before Addison White and Alley Sasser connected for the Lady Falcons, who were runners-up to Heritage in the regular season but made the most of their opportunity in the tournament.

Further attempts for Heritage were snagged away at the net or just missed the mark.