M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage volleyball, girls soccer clinch outright FAC titles

VALDESE — The Heritage volleyball team clinched an outright Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a straight-sets home win over East McDowell on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-6, 25-15.

“The dedication the girls have put forth this season makes me very proud of them,” said HMS coach Mindy Cook. “They were open to experimenting with fresh concepts and rotations for the benefit of the entire team. They put forth a lot of effort in practice and maintained their composure during games, even when we were behind. This year, we have a large number of eighth-grade girls, and they will all be dearly missed next year.”

Heritage (11-0 FAC), which will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s FAC Tournament, was led in the win by Macy Auton (six kills, eight aces), Lillian Collins (two kills, three aces), Shelby Proffitt (two kills, two aces, four assists, five digs), Kylie Corpening (two kills), Bella Whitson (two kills) and Ashlyn Heavner (two aces, 11 assists).

Liberty 3, West McDowell 0

The Lady Knights (8-3 FAC) won a battle for second place in the league standings with a straight sets victory Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Hannah Huggins powered the victory with 16 kills, one ace, four digs and three blocks.

Other leaders for Liberty were Soraya Hartman (nine kills, ace), Braylen Clontz (eight kills, ace, 12 digs), Jolan Buff (two kills, two aces, 17 digs), Elliot Wilson (kill, 15 assists, two digs) and Leah Clark (three aces, seven assists, seven digs).

East Burke 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Raiders (6-5 FAC) secured fourth place in the conference and final FAC Tournament seed with a straight-sets win Tuesday on the road in Morganton, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25.

Leading the way for East Burke were Isabella Reid on offense and at the net; Heaven Waycaster, Amanda McLean and Cassie Brittain at the service line; and Sarah Angel on defense.

The Lady Falcons fell to 2-9 in FAC play with the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 1, East McDowell 0

The Lady Eagles (9-1-1 FAC) also secured an outright league title and the No. 1 FAC Tournament seed with a shutout win Tuesday on the road in Marion.

“The girls have worked really hard this season and have come together as a team,” said HMS coach Doug Webb. “Not only are they a very determined group of soccer players, but they are also just a great group of girls. It’s been a fun season, and they deserve all the success.”

Marissa Williams had the game’s lone goal for Heritage.

Table Rock 3, East Burke 2 (2OT)

The Lady Falcons (7-3-1 FAC) stayed alive for second place in the conference standings and the No. 2 seed in the FAC Tournament with an overtime win Tuesday at home in Icard.

Individual statistics were not available for Table Rock.

The Lady Raiders (1-9-1 FAC) got goals from Annabelle Frank on a penalty kick and from Sarabeth Bradley.

Liberty 2, West McDowell 2 (2OT)

The Lady Knights (5-4-2 FAC) used a league tie Tuesday on the road in Marion to wrap up fourth place and the final FAC Tournament spot.

West McDowell took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Liberty surged to the lead after the break with a pair of goals from Jaxyn Nolan. But the Lady Spartans tied things up late in regulation and the bonus periods were played scoreless.

LMS was also led by goalkeeper Alexis Vasser and Lily Neubauer, Kacey Mendoza, Harper Robinson and Zoey Shannon.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty 5, West McDowell 2 (2OT)

The Knights (11-0 FAC) earned at least a share of the regular-season conference title with a victory in extra time Tuesday on the road in Marion.

The game was 1-1 at the end of regulation, with Liberty’s goal coming from Aldair Pinto. The visitors struck first in overtime on a Trevin Lavoie goal and, after West McDowell tied it back up, finished off the match with goals from Pinto, Lavoie and Ronald Sanchez. LMS also was led by Brennan White, Alan Crisostomo and David Bernabe.

The Knights can clinch the FAC outright and the No. 1 tournament seed Thursday with a win over second-place Walter Johnson (10-1 FAC).

East Burke 0, Table Rock 0 (2OT)

The Raiders (5-5-1 FAC) couldn’t get on the board but locked up a FAC Tournament spot anyhow with Tuesday’s league tie at home in Icard.

East Burke had several chances to score in the second half, but couldn’t get the go-ahead goal.

EBMS could earn third place in the FAC with a win over Heritage and a West McDowell loss or tie to Table Rock on Thursday.

East McDowell 4, Heritage 3

The Eagles (3-8 FAC) fell just shy of a conference win Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Heritage got two goals from Barrett Dymora plus an East McDowell own-goal.

HMS was eliminated from FAC Tournament contention with the loss.