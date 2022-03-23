M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage, WJ tally up 13 event wins at FAC meet

Walter Johnson played host to both Heritage and West McDowell late Tuesday for a Foothills Athletic Conference track and field meet.

The Eagles’ and Yellow Jackets’ tallied up 13 total event wins, led by the HMS girls.

Those included wins by Macy Auton (400 and eighth-grade 100), Saylor Watson (1600 and seventh-grade 800), Katherine Harrison (discus), Adaiya Greenlee (shot put), Taylor Holder (200) and the 4x400 relay team of Auton, Watson, Madison Bowman and Anna Bordeleau. Their runners-up were Greenlee (high jump), Holder (eigth-grade 100), Bailey Mozeley (hurdles and long jump) and Audrey Pace (triple jump).

On the boys side, Heritage got wins from Landon Clark (triple jump) and Ben Moua (110 hurdles). Second-place finishes came from Clark (high jump), Mason Wiseman (long jump and 400), Lane Charlet (sixth-grade 100), Jacob Phillips (1600 and eighth-grade 800)

Brooks S. got both wins for the WJMS boys in the seventh-grade 100 and the 200.

And the Lady Yellow Jackets got a win from Drew Rogers in the 55 hurdles, who also finished second in the seventh-grade 100. Additional second-place finishes for the WJMS girls came from Carly Humphries (discus), Maida Ramirez (800) and the 4x200 relay team of Rogers, Ramirez, Karina Chilel and Gianny Regino.

TR at LMS, EB hosts EM

Liberty hosted Table Rock and East Burke hosted East McDowell in FAC meets late Tuesday.

Results were not available at press time.

SOFTBALL

West McDowell 10, Heritage 6

The Lady Eagles (2-2 FAC) suffered a second straight setback in Marion late Tuesday.

Offensive leaders for Heritage included Karlie Micol (hit, run) and Cydnee Deal (hit, run).

Sasha Duckworth pitched 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and Avie Helton went 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Lindsey Hensley caught all seven innings for HMS.

BASEBALL

West McDowell 10, Heritage 2

The Eagles (0-4 FAC) remained winless with Tuesday’s home loss in Valdese.

No more details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.