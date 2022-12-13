M.S. ROUNDUP: Heritage wrestling grapples past Table Rock 70-36

The Heritage wrestling team grappled past Foothills Athletic Conference rival Table Rock by a 70-36 final score Monday on the road in Morganton.

The Eagles (2-2 FAC) got wins by pin from Nolan Russ (76), Paxton Brown (83), Carson Murdock (98), Larry Sarver (106), Crystal Tallent (126), Bryson Seagle (132) and Andrew Bass (182) and another by decision from Isaac Kirk (120) to hand TR its first loss.

Table Rock (2-1 FAC) got wins by pin from Christian Lawhon, Nevens Thao, Kayden Bowman, Rico Gonzalez and Andrea Cisneros, along with a victory by DQ from Yaleen Khang.

Blake Miller, Chance Johnson, Blaze Phipps and Brayden Steele won preliminary matches by pin for TRMS.

East Burke 78, Walter Johnson 18

The Raiders (2-1 FAC) won Monday’s league match on the road in Morrganton.

EBMS got wins by pin from Blade Carson, Christian Ugalde, Jaxson Wiley and Gage Mathis. EB’s wins by forfeit came from Evan Buckner, Gage Wiley, Tucker Chapman, Brayden Smith, Ben Bolynn, Cash Wittenberg, Daniel Cook, Alyssa Cowart and Talon Bradshaw.

The Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) remained winless this winter.

Liberty 82, East McDowell 24

The Knights (2-1 FAC) scored a comfortable conference win Monday at home in Morganton.

Winners for LMS included Wyatt Shuffler, Trenton Abee, Peyton Owens, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Quincey Rudisill, Jonah Gregory, Ely Ledford, Wyatt Thompson, Hunter Abee, Justin Massey, Aaron Austin and Isaiah Greene.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walter Johnson 51, East Burke 27

The Yellow Jackets (3-1 FAC) bounced back from their first league loss with a win Monday on the road in Icard.

Julius Dominguez led WJMS with 14 points and four steals. King Johnson (six assists, four steals) and Cooper Price (six rebounds) added eight points apiece. Tavion Wilkerson supplied six points and four boards.

Individual statistics were not available at press time for the Raiders (1-2 FAC).

Table Rock 54, Heritage 10

The Falcons (2-1 FAC) moved above .500 in conference play with Monday’s win on the road in Valdese.

Jaiveon Belin scored 16 points to lead the way for TRMS. Noah Francis (nine points), Kyeon Avery (eight) and Kaison Clark (six) added to the winning total for the visitors.

Jesiah Johnson (six points), Henry Cooper (two) and Walker Bowman (two) scored for the Eagles (0-4 FAC).

East McDowell 64, Liberty 23

The Knights (1-2 FAC) fell in league action Monday on the road in Marion.

Malachi Pearson led the way for LMS with six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 28, Walter Johnson 21

The Lady Raiders (2-1 FAC) handed WJMS its first conference loss Monday at home in Icard.

Addie Brittain paced EBMS with 17 points. Sydney Mosteller (eight points) and Saleen Franklin (three) completed the scoring for EB, which got leading efforts on defense and on the boards by Kendall McFalls, Sonny Burns and Sarabeth Bradley.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-1 FAC) were led in scoring by Alaya Caldwell (11 points). Cheryllana Cunningham and Jessielen Becerra added five more apiece.

Heritage 46, Table Rock 23

The Lady Eagles (2-2 FAC) got to .500 in league play by doubling up rival Table Rock on Monday at home in Valdese.

Mati Kincaid nearly equaled the visitors’ total by herself, scoring 22 points. Bailey Winkler and Kylie Corpening (eight points apiece) and Mackenzie Powell and Maddy Hudson (four apiece) added to the winning total.

The Lady Falcons (0-3 FAC) remained winless with the loss.

East McDowell 36, Liberty 18

The Lady Knights (2-1 FAC) were doubled up in Monday’s conference contest on the road in Marion.

Braylen Clontz led the LMS effort with seven points.