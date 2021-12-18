M.S. ROUNDUP: HMS girls beat WJ, go atop FAC win column

VALDESE — The Heritage girls basketball team jumped to the top of the win column in the Foothills Athletic Conference with Thursday’s home win over Walter Johnson, 39-16.

The Lady Eagles (6-1 FAC) now have the most wins in the league this winter so far, but East Burke remains undefeated after a Tuesday postponement and a Thursday open date.

Jacey Davis with 11 points and Zoe Rector with 10 were in double-digit scoring to lead Heritage to the win. Aubrey Childers, Taylor Holder, Mati Kincaid and Landrey Pritchard added four points apiece and Emilee Cook supplied two more in the victory.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) were led by Alaya Caldwell (six points), Cheryllana Cunningham and Melina Bernabe (four apiece), and Allison Zavala (two).

“(We) played the best game of the season as a group,” said WJ coach Oliver Carter. “We trailed HMS, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter and only 16-8 at the half. Our girls showed a lot of heart and growth. Despite losing, I believe our girls are on the right track to be successful down the stretch.”

Now at the winter break, Heritage will return on Jan. 4 to visit Liberty. Walter Johnson will host East McDowell on the same day.