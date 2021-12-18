M.S. ROUNDUP: HMS girls beat WJ, go atop FAC win column

VALDESE — The Heritage girls basketball team jumped to the top of the win column in the Foothills Athletic Conference with Thursday’s home win over Walter Johnson, 39-16.
The Lady Eagles (6-1 FAC) now have the most wins in the league this winter so far, but East Burke remains undefeated after a Tuesday postponement and a Thursday open date.
Jacey Davis with 11 points and Zoe Rector with 10 were in double-digit scoring to lead Heritage to the win. Aubrey Childers, Taylor Holder, Mati Kincaid and Landrey Pritchard added four points apiece and Emilee Cook supplied two more in the victory.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) were led by Alaya Caldwell (six points), Cheryllana Cunningham and Melina Bernabe (four apiece), and Allison Zavala (two).
“(We) played the best game of the season as a group,” said WJ coach Oliver Carter. “We trailed HMS, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter and only 16-8 at the half. Our girls showed a lot of heart and growth. Despite losing, I believe our girls are on the right track to be successful down the stretch.”
Now at the winter break, Heritage will return on Jan. 4 to visit Liberty. Walter Johnson will host East McDowell on the same day.
Liberty 26, Table Rock 23
The Lady Knights (2-5 FAC) drew even with their crosstown rivals in the league standings with a three-point win late Thursday on the road in Morganton.
Karson Pinkerton led LMS’ victorious effort with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals. Braylen Clontz added five points, two rebounds and a steal. Jolann Buff supplied eight boards and three points and Emma Rolland added three points, a rebound and a steal for Liberty.
Leading the way for Table Rock (2-5 FAC) were Ava Cooke (10 points), Alayhia Bates (eight) and Cynica Caldwell (five).
TR next will play on Jan. 6, paying a visit to Heritage.
BOYS
Walter Johnson 51, Heritage 29
The Yellow Jackets (6-1 FAC) moved atop the league’s win column on the boys side — keeping pace with undefeated East McDowell, which was idle — with a comfortable road win late Thursday in Valdese.
Kaden Davis led the winning effort with 19 points, going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Isaiah added 11 points and Jewelz Pearson and King Johnson supplied seven points apiece. Ian Clark controlled the boards for WJ with 12 rebounds.
“It was a great team win and team effort, “ said WJ coach Brandon Thomas. “We often have to create our own energy on the road, and I think we did a great job of that. Our kids did a great job of supporting each aother nd cheering each other on.”
The Eagles (0-7 FAC) were paced by D’Andre Moore (nine points), Jesiah Johnson (six), Gavin Johnson (five), Dante Tillery (three), Landon Clark (two) and Cameron Sidden (two).
Table Rock 54, Liberty 27
The Falcons (5-2 FAC) doubled up their rivals and kept within arm’s reach of the top of the league standings with a runaway home win late Thursday in Morganton. They led 15-6 after a quarter and 26-19 at halftime before pulling away in the third frame for a 47-21 advantage.
“We played the best second half we have played this season,” said TR coach Chip Lewis. “This is showing growth and putting us right where we need to be. We will take the time over Christmas break to work on Table Rock.”
Jayden Watkins and Jaylen Burgess led the hosts to victory with 10 points apiece. Kobe Johnson added eight points and Jay Jacobs contributed six more.
The Knights (3-4 FAC), who fell below .500 in the league with the loss, were led by Nathan Waters with seven points.
WRESTLING
Walter Johnson tops Heritage
The Yellow Jackets (1-6 FAC) defeated the Eagles (1-5 FAC) at home late Thursday in Morganton. No more details were available.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Thursday’s wrestling match of Table Rock (5-1 FAC) at Liberty (3-3 FAC) was postponed due to a quarantine for the Falcons. No makeup date has been announced yet.
In basketball, East Burke’s games at East McDowell, originally slated to be played this past Tuesday, have been rescheduled for Jan. 12. The East McDowell-West McDowell contests were not played Thursday due to the Trojans’ ongoing quarantine.