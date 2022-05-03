M.S. ROUNDUP: Knights baseball team tops Table Rock, advances to FAC championship game

The Liberty baseball team took its next step toward Perfection, Part II, with a win in the semifinal round of the Foothills Athletic Conference tournament at home late Monday.

After claiming an undefeated regular-season league title, the top-seeded Knights (13-0) put themselves in position for a tourney crown, as well, with an 8-1 win over No. 4 Table Rock.

LMS played for that championship in the title game versus No. 2 East McDowell late Tuesday.

In Monday’s win over the Falcons (6-7), Liberty was led by seven combined hits by the trio of Brady Davis (three hits, double, three runs), Cole Attaway (two hits, double, two runs) and Nathan Waters (two hits).

“We jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first off three hits and a walk and never looked back,” said LMS coach David Brown, whose team extended its lead to 6-0 in the second inning and 7-1 after four frames before tacking on one more run in the bottom of the sixth.

The hosts got additional offensive output from Laine Barrier (hit, run) and Wyatt Hullette (hit).

On the mound for Liberty, Attaway closed out the game by striking out two of the three batters he faced. Cohen Christian started and went the first six innings, giving up just one earned run with three walks and nine strikeouts.

In the field, Malachi Pearson helped lead the Knights’ defense with a pair of standout plays.

“He did his job for the team,” Brown said.

Statistics were unavailable for the Falcons, who saw their season come to a close.

East McDowell 4, East Burke 3

In Marion late Monday for a FAC tournament semifinal game, the No. 3 seed Raiders (7-6) rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but lost on a walkoff when the No. 2 Trojans hit an RBI single to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom half of the frame.

Shortly before, East Burke had gotten on the scoreboard when an Owen Hartmann RBI single scored Zayne Newman, then tied things up when Newman and Colton Ward came around on Colt Butcher’s two-RBI double to left field.

East McDowell previously had taken leads of 1-0 in the fourth, 2-0 in the fifth and 3-0 in the sixth.

For the game, EBMS was led by Butcher (double, two RBIs), Hartmann (hit, RBI, run), Newman (hit, run), Rhett Houston (hit), Nathan Fortenberry (hit) and Ward (run).

On the mound for EB, Jonas Weidner started and pitched 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs, 10 hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Nolan Ballard tossed 1/3 inning with one earned run and four hits.

SOFTBALL

East McDowell 10, Heritage 7

Late Monday in Marion in semifinal FAC tournament action, the No. 4 seed Lady Eagles (6-7) saw their season come to a close with a narrow loss to the undefeated conference champions.

Heritage was led by Avie Helton (2 for 4, run), Cydnee Deal (double) and Maddie Hudson (double).

Helton pitched five innings for HMS with five strikeouts before giving way to reliever Makenzie Powell for the final two frames. Lindsey Hensley played behind the plate for the duration for the visitors.

West McDowell 9, East Burke 8

The No. 3 seed Lady Raiders (8-5) narrowly fell in Marion late Monday in the semifinals of the FAC tournament to bring their season to an end.

No more details were available.

