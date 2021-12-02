M.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders add to long win streak

ICARD — Is it three? Or is it four? The short answer is yes.

The East Burke Middle girls basketball team is 3-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference action and 4-0 overall this season after running its win streak to 34 consecutive games on Wednesday.

The latest notch in the Lady Raiders’ dominant stretch that spans four seasons, the last three of which have each ended in first-place FAC finishes, was a 54-5 home triumph over Liberty.

Kara Brinkley scorched the nets for a game-high 20 points to lead EBMS, which had four other players also score six or more apiece: Anna Coble (nine), Addison Brittain (eight), Hermione Garro (six) and Clarissa Towery (six). The hosts were led on defense by Garro and Kendall McFalls.

The Lady Knights fell to 0-4 with FAC play with the loss.

W. McDowell 48, Walter Johnson 12

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) got eight points from Alaya Caldwell and four from Allison Zavala in Wednesday’s loss in Marion.

E. McDowell 55, Table Rock 7

The Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) lost big versus the unbeaten Lady Trojans on the road Wednesday. No more details were available.

BOYS BASKETBALL