M.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders add to long win streak

ICARD — Is it three? Or is it four? The short answer is yes.
The East Burke Middle girls basketball team is 3-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference action and 4-0 overall this season after running its win streak to 34 consecutive games on Wednesday.
The latest notch in the Lady Raiders’ dominant stretch that spans four seasons, the last three of which have each ended in first-place FAC finishes, was a 54-5 home triumph over Liberty.
Kara Brinkley scorched the nets for a game-high 20 points to lead EBMS, which had four other players also score six or more apiece: Anna Coble (nine), Addison Brittain (eight), Hermione Garro (six) and Clarissa Towery (six). The hosts were led on defense by Garro and Kendall McFalls.
The Lady Knights fell to 0-4 with FAC play with the loss.
W. McDowell 48, Walter Johnson 12
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) got eight points from Alaya Caldwell and four from Allison Zavala in Wednesday’s loss in Marion.
E. McDowell 55, Table Rock 7
The Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) lost big versus the unbeaten Lady Trojans on the road Wednesday. No more details were available.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty 49, East Burke 42
Nathan Waters scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds as the Knights (2-2 FAC) got back to .500 thanks to Wednesday’s road victory. LMS also got big efforts from Zach Costello (eight points, 14 rebounds) and Laine Barrier (nine points, eight assists).
The Raiders (0-3 FAC) were led in defeat by double-digit scoring outputs from Calvin Vue (game-high 19 points) and Owen Hartmann (13).
Walter Johnson 35, W. McDowell 34
The Yellow Jackets (3-1 FAC) escaped Marion with a one-point win Wednesday as Kaden Davis led the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Izaiah Thomas added 13 points for WJ, and King Johnson scored eight.
E. McDowell 46, Table Rock 45
The Falcons (2-1 FAC) suffered their first loss Wednesday in a first-place battle versus the unbeaten Trojans on the road. No more details were available.
WRESTLING
East Burke 72, Liberty 36
The visiting Raiders (2-1 FAC) topped a second Morganton opponent in as many days Wednesday. EB got wins via pinfall from Eli Rios (83 pounds), Brayden Shinn (90), Sonny Burns (106), Tucker Gantt (113), Christian Ugalde (126), DJ Weston (132), Daniel Cook (138), Curtis Taylor (145), Kua Yang (160) and Talon Bradshaw (182), while Enrique Rebolledo (170) and Gabe Metcalf (195) claimed forfeit wins.
No winners’ names were available for the Knights (2-2 FAC).
Table Rock 66, E. McDowell 42
The Falcons (3-0 FAC) remained perfect following Wednesday’s home victory. TR’s winning wrestlers included Trent Yang, Xander Vue, Skyler Taylor, Trenton Walker, Kaleb Pearson, Kayden Bowman, Nevins Thao, Trevor Throneburg, Andrea Cisneros and Yengkong Lo.
Walter Johnson loses to W. McDowell
The Yellow Jackets (0-4 FAC) got their lone win Wednesday at home from Rongreadge Mitta via decision. No final score was available.
