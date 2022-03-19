M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty baseball blanks EB in battle of unbeatens

ICARD — The Liberty baseball team remained undefeated with a convincing Foothills Athletic Conference road win over East Burke late Thursday, toppling the host Raiders 8-0.
The Knights (4-0 FAC) jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning and added four runs in the fourth and one more in the seventh. The offense was led by Cole Attaway (4 for 4, run), Nathan Waters (2 for 4, RBI), Landry Duvall (2 for 5, two RBIs, run), Brady Davis (hit, RBI, run), Cohen Christian (hit, RBI, run), Wyatt Hullette (RBI, run) and Malachi Pearson (hit, run).
Davis (10 strikeouts in five innings) and Christian (four in two) combined for the one-hit shutout for LMS.
East Burke (2-1 FAC) got its lone hit from Colton Ward. Nolan Ballard (six strikeouts) and Colt Butcher (five) combined on the mound for EBMS.
East McDowell 7, Table Rock 5
The Falcons (1-2 FAC) gave up six runs in the bottom of the second inning after taking an early 2-0 lead late Tuesday in Marion.
Three runs in the top of the third got TR back in contention, but the Trojans added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to set the final margin.
Trevor Throneburg (2 for 3, RBI) and Alex Wall (2 for 3, run) led TRMS at the plate, along with Zaydrin Hausley (hit, two RBIs, run), Puckett Hudson (hit, run), Jacob Moretz (hit, run) and Kaden Michaels (run).
Carson Wells (three strikeouts), Wall (two) and Luke Miller (two) combined on the mound for the visitors.
Walter Johnson falls at West McDowell
The Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) lost late Thursday in Marion. No more details were available.
SOFTBALL
East Burke 17, Liberty 3 (4 inn.'s)
The Lady Raiders (2-1 FAC) got a monster performance from Heaven Waycaster, who went 3 for 4 — including a home run — with five RBIs at the plate and earned the win in the pitcher's circle with 10 strikeouts in just four innings late Thursday in Icard.
Alyssa Shoemaker (three RBIs), Amanda McLean (two RBIs), Hermione Garro (double, RBI) and Ally Boyette (RBI) also had big performances.
EBMS led 1-0 after an inning and 7-1 after two before exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
West McDowell 20, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) were blanked late Thursday in Marion, remaining winless. No more details were available.
Table Rock falls at East McDowell
The Lady Falcons (0-3 FAC) were kept out of the win column late Tuesday in Marion. No more details were available.