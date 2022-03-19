M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty baseball blanks EB in battle of unbeatens

ICARD — The Liberty baseball team remained undefeated with a convincing Foothills Athletic Conference road win over East Burke late Thursday, toppling the host Raiders 8-0.

The Knights (4-0 FAC) jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning and added four runs in the fourth and one more in the seventh. The offense was led by Cole Attaway (4 for 4, run), Nathan Waters (2 for 4, RBI), Landry Duvall (2 for 5, two RBIs, run), Brady Davis (hit, RBI, run), Cohen Christian (hit, RBI, run), Wyatt Hullette (RBI, run) and Malachi Pearson (hit, run).

Davis (10 strikeouts in five innings) and Christian (four in two) combined for the one-hit shutout for LMS.

East Burke (2-1 FAC) got its lone hit from Colton Ward. Nolan Ballard (six strikeouts) and Colt Butcher (five) combined on the mound for EBMS.

East McDowell 7, Table Rock 5

The Falcons (1-2 FAC) gave up six runs in the bottom of the second inning after taking an early 2-0 lead late Tuesday in Marion.

Three runs in the top of the third got TR back in contention, but the Trojans added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to set the final margin.