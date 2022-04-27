M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty baseball caps undefeated FAC season

The Liberty baseball team capped its undefeated run through the Foothills Athletic Conference late Tuesday, defeating visiting Walter Johnson 11-0 to complete an unblemished league title.

“I am so proud of our team, especially the eighth-graders,” said LMS coach David Brown. “Because of the pandemic, they were only allowed to play a total of seven games their first two years in middle school. Their positive leadership and skillset was greatly rewarded with a championship this year.

“I couldn’t be happier for our entire team to include our coaches, Treg McGee and Nathan Castle. This season has been a blessing for sure.”

On Tuesday, the Knights (12-0 FAC) plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning and five more in the bottom of the third before scoring the final run in the fourth frame.

Liberty outhit the Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) by a 14-1 margin, led by Laine Barrier (three hits, home run, three RBIs), Cohen Christian (three hits, double, two RBIs, three runs), Brady Davis (two hits, triple, two runs), Landry Duvall (two hits, double, run), Cole Attaway (double, run), Malachi Pearson (double, run) and Nate Waters (hit, RBI).

The early 5-0 lead was built on hits from Davis, Duvall, Attaway and Christian while the second set of five runs came in a third inning with four extra-base hits, including Barrier’s two-run shot.

On the mound, four pitchers combined for the shutout for Liberty. Attaway went two innings with four strikeouts and one walk, Christian went a frame with three strikeouts, and Davis and Barrier both tossed an inning with two strikeouts apiece.

With a bye to end the regular season, Liberty next turns its attention to the FAC Tournament, in which it will be the No. 1 seed, with a home game to start the event at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Walter Johnson will bring its season to a close at Table Rock on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 16, Walter Johnson 1

The Lady Knights (3-8 FAC) captured their third league win of the spring with a comfortable victory over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) late Monday.

The victory puts LMS half a game up of Table Rock for fifth place in the league standings as the regular season draws to a close on Thursday. Walter Johnson remains in seventh place.

No more details were available.

