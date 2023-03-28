The Liberty baseball team edged out crosstown rival Walter Johnson 14-13 in Foothills Athletic Conference at home in Morganton on Monday.

The Knights (2-4 FAC) led 5-1 after one inning, 7-3 after two and 8-7 after four before the game was tied 9-9 after five frames. LMS went back ahead 12-9 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and then survived a seventh inning that went 4-2 in favor of the Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC).

The Liberty offense was led by River McCrary (3 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Gavin Smith (3 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Jack Hester (2 for 4, RBI, three runs), Landry Duvall (2 for 5, double, two RBIs, four runs), Wyatt Shuffler (hit, two runs), Hunter Abee (hit) and Landon Harris (RBI, two runs).

Hester (three innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, five hits), Shuffler (two innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs, five hits), Duvall (1 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits) and Harris (1/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) all spent time on the mound for the Knights.

Offensive leaders for WJMS were Cooper Price (4 for 5, four RBIs, two runs), Will Russ (3 for 5, two RBIs, three runs), Julius Dominguez (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Tavion Wilkerson (2 for 4, double, RBI, two runs), Brooks Snipes (2 for 4, double, two runs), King Johnson (hit, run) and Bryson McKinney (RBI).

Price (5 2/3 innings, 10 strikeouts, two earned runs, 10 hits) and Dominguez (one inning, one strikeout, two earned runs, two hits) handled pitching duties for WJ.

East Burke 7, Heritage 5

The Raiders (7-0 FAC) remained undefeated with a league victory Monday on the road in Valdese, leading 3-1 after two innings, 6-2 after five and 7-3 after six before the hosts’ 2-0 seventh-inning rally came up shy.

The EBMS offense was led by Carson Butcher (3 for 4, RBI, run), Colt Butcher (3 for 5, triple, double, two RBIs, run), Isaiah Reid (hit, RBI, run), Clemson Watts (hit, RBI, run), Jax Williams (hit, RBI), Maddox Mosteller (RBI, run), Greyson Roberts (run) and Nolan Ballard (run). Mosteller (five innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, one hit) and Lincoln Westcott (two innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, four hits) split pitching duties for EB.

Leading the way on offense for the Eagles (4-3 FAC) were Lathan McManus (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Ian Meadows (2 for 4, RBI), Chase Yambor (double), Liam Dalmas (RBI), Wyatt Bonorden (two runs) and Nolan Russ (run). Caden Barker (2/3 inning, zero earned runs, one hit), Bonorden (1 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) and Dalmas (five innings, two strikeouts, seven earned runs, seven hits) handled the pitching for HMS.

West McDowell 14, Table Rock 4

The Falcons (4-2 FAC) suffered their second consecutive conference loss Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 10, East Burke 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Eagles (6-1) scored a run-rule league victory at shutout Monday at home in Valdese.

Offensive leaders for HMS were Makenzie Powell (2 for 2, three RBIs, three runs), Lindsey Hensley (2 for 2, two RBIs, run), Bailey Winkler (2 for 2, RBI, three runs) and Rylie Hensley (2 for 3, two RBIs, run). Powell threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four, with Lindsey Hensley turning in a complete game behind the plate.

Heaven Waycaster (four innings, six strikeouts) and Katie Oxentine pitched for the Lady Raiders (2-5 FAC), who had Amanda McLean behind the plate.

Liberty 16, Walter Johnson 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Knights (3-3 FAC) got to .500 in conference play with a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Lady Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC) in Monday’s crosstown rivalry game in Morganton.

Stats were unavailable for both teams.

West McDowell 29, Table Rock 2 (3 inn.’s)

The Lady Falcons (1-4 FAC) lost by run-rule in league action Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.