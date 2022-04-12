M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty baseball moves past East Burke 7-3

The Liberty baseball team made sure its Foothills Athletic Conference record stayed untarnished with a pair of three-run innings at home versus East Burke late Monday, scoring a 7-3 win.

The Knights (9-0 FAC) broke open a 1-1 game with three runs apiece in the third and fourth frames to lead 7-2 before the Raiders (5-4 FAC) tacked on one last run in the top of the seventh.

Brady Davis paced LMS offensively, going 3 for 4 with two solo home runs, the first to lead off the third and give the hosts the lead for good. Laine Barrier went 3 for 4 and Landry Duvall, Cole Attaway, Cohen Christian, Nathan Waters and Malachi Pearson also had hits in the victory.

Barrier stated on the mound for Liberty and struck out eight across four innings. Davis came on in relief and pitched three innings, recording five strikeouts.

East Burke was led by Maddox Mosteller (3 for 3, double, RBI), Owen Hartmann (double, RBI), Colton Ward (hit, run), Nolan Ballard (hit, run), Colt Butcher (hit, run) and Zayne Newman (double).

Mosteller (three strikeouts) and Jonas Weidner (two) combined on the mound for EBMS.

Table Rock 7, East McDowell 6

The Falcons (5-4 FAC) got back above .500 in league play with a home win late Monday in a game that was tied 2-2 after one inning and 4-4 after three before Table Rock went up 6-5 after four and 7-5 following the fifth inning.

TRMS was led by Kaden Michaels (2 for 3, three RBIs, run), Trenton Walker (2 for 3, RBI, run), Puckett Hudson (2 for 3, two runs), Trevor Throneburg (home run, two RBIs), Luke Miller (hit, RBI, run) and Jacob Moretz (double, run).

Miller (six strikeouts), Alex Wall (one) and Carson Wells pitched for the Falcons.

Watauga 14, Heritage 2

The Eagles (3-7, 3-6 FAC) dropped Monday’s nonconference game at home. No more details were available.

Walter Johnson falls to West McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (0-10 FAC) dropped Monday’s league contest at home. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

East Burke 27, Liberty 2 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Raiders (6-3 FAC) enjoyed an offensive explosion at home late Monday, leading 5-1 after an inning, 8-2 after two and 20-2 after three frames.

East Burke was led by Amanda McLean (5 for 5, home run, double, eight RBIs, four runs), Hayden Lowman (4 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Kylie Long (2 for 2, home run, three RBIs, three runs), Sydney Mosteller (2 for 4, four RBIs, three runs), Anna Coble (2 for 4, double), Alyssa Shoemaker (two RBIs, four runs), Heaven Waycaster (two RBIs, four runs) and Hermione Garro (hit, four runs).

Waycaster earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, tallying six strikeouts.

Heritage 4, Watauga 1

The host Lady Eagles (7-3, 6-3 FAC) scored a nonconference win at home in Valdese late Monday.

Heritage was led by Maddie Hudson (hit, run) and Riley Hensley (hit).

In the circle, Sasha Duckworth pitched four innings with 10 strikeouts and Avie Helton went three frames, striking out six. Lindsey Hensley went the distance behind the plate.

East McDowell 9, Table Rock 7

The Lady Falcons (2-7 FAC) put up a good showing late Monday in Marion, but ultimately came up a couple runs short. No more details were available.

Walter Johnson toppled by West McDowell

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) lost at home late Monday. No more details were available.

