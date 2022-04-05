M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty baseball rallies from 6-0 hole to beat Heritage

The Liberty baseball team’s undefeated run through the Foothills Athletic Conference continued against the odds with a 10-6 triumph over Heritage late Monday in Morganton.

The host Knights (7-0) FAC) trailed 6-0 after an inning before scoring storming back with 10 unanswered runs. The LMS offense was led by Brady Davis, who had two hits including a two-run home run. Other leaders were Cohen Christian (two hits), Cole Attaway (hit) and Laine Barrier (hit).

On the mound, Davis pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief of starter Barrier with 11 strikeouts and no runs allowed.

The Eagles (2-6 FAC) saw their winning streak come to an end at two with the loss.

East Burke 12, West McDowell 10 (9 inn.’s)

The Raiders (4-2 FAC) needed two extra innings but scored two runs in the top of the ninth to seal the deal late Monday in Marion, capping off a comeback from down 5-0 after three innings with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh to force extras.

East Burke was led by Colt Butcher (3 for 4, three runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs, four runs), Rhett Houston (3 for 5, two RBIs), Zayne Newman (2 for 3, RBI, run), Nolan Ballard (3 for 6), Carson Butcher (2 for 6), Owen Hartmann (hit, two runs) and Clemson Watts (RBI).

Jonas Weidner (six strikeouts), Colt Butcher (six) and Ballard (three) shared time on the mound for EB.

Walter Johnson falls to East McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) fell at home late Monday. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 18, Liberty 2 (4 inn.'s)

The Lady Eagles (5-3 FAC) ran away with Monday’s league contest at home in Valdese, winning by mercy rule.

Ava Aldridge went 3 for 3 with her first home run over the fence, scoring three runs. The Heritage offense also was led by Bailey Winkler (3 for 4, two runs) and Lindsey Hensley (2 for 3, three runs).

In the circle, Sasha Duckworth went the distance for HMS with one strikeout with Hensley as her catcher.

The Lady Knights fell to 1-5 in FAC play with the loss.

West McDowell 7, East Burke 3

The Lady Raiders (4-2 FAC) couldn’t keep pace in Monday’s league loss at home in Icard.

East Burke was led by Hermione Garro (2 for 3, two runs), Alyssa Shoemaker (2 for 3, double, run), Hayden Lowman (2 for 3) and Amanda McLean (hit, RBI).

Ally Boyette pitched for EB, notching six strikeouts.

Walter Johnson topped by East McDowell

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) fell late Monday in Marion. No more details were available.

