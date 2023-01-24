M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys beat EB 38-32

ICARD — The Liberty boys won a competitive Foothills Athletic Conference game on Monday, defeating host East Burke 38-32.

The Knights (3-7 FAC) were led by Malachi Pearson, who scored 11 points. Karson Kress tallied eight points and 10 rebounds, Mason Abernathy registered seven points and three rebounds and Lawson Georges led on the glass with 11 boards for the visitors.

The Raiders (4-6 FAC) were paced by nine points apiece from Tyler Brown and Colt Butcher. Sam Keaton (six points), Leelan Pyatte (five) and R.J. Williams (three) also scored for the hosts.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 36, Liberty 20: The Lady Raiders (7-3 FAC) scored a conference win over the county rival Lady Knights on Monday at home in Icard.

East Burke got double-digit scoring from Addie Brittain (13 points) and Sydney Mosteller (10). Sonny Burns and Sarabeth Bradley scored five points apiece, Kendall McFalls had two points and Saleen Franklin scored one point for the hosts.

Braylen Clontz led Liberty (4-6 FAC) with 14 points, six steals and three rebounds. Hannah Huggins (nine rebounds) and Emma Rolland (three steals) added three points apiece for LMS.

WRESTLING

Liberty 62, East Burke 40: The Knights (8-2 FAC) continued their strong season with a league victory over the Raiders on Monday at home in Morganton.

LMS got victories from Wyatt Shuffler, Peyton Owens, Jameson Toner, Gio Torres, Jonah Gregory, Ely Ledford, Nick McCall, Hunter Abee, Justin Massey, Brody Suttles and Isaiah Greene.

The Raiders (5-5 FAC), who slipped to .500 in the conference with the loss, got pins from Brayden Smith, Cash Wittenberg, Talon Bradshaw, Tucker Chapman and Ben Bolynn. Isaiah Reid also scored a forfeit win for EBMS.