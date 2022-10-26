M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys soccer improves to 10-0 in FAC

The Liberty boys soccer team improved to a 10-0 mark in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a 4-1 win over East Burke at home in Morganton on Thursday.

The Knights got on the board early with a goal from Mason Abernathy off a cross from Aldair Pinto. Pinto later scored two goals of his own and David Bernabe added another for his 11th score of the season.

The LMS defense was led by reserve goalkeeper Jonathan Tzuk, along with Gatlin Ford, Francisco Rodriguez and Nate Shuping.

The Raiders (5-5 FAC) got their goal from Zlatan Martinez as they fell to .500 in league action.

Walter Johnson 5, West McDowell 0

The Yellow Jackets (10-1 FAC) picked up their 10th league win in a shutout Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Walter Johnson got a hat trick from Samuel Quinonez and two more goals from Raul Macias.

Table Rock 6, East McDowell 0

The Falcons (1-9 FAC) picked up their first conference with a big-time shutout Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty 4, East Burke 0

The Lady Knights (5-4-1 FAC) got back above .500 in the conference with a shutout win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Liberty built a 2-0 lead by halftime and equaled that mark in the second half as the hosts controlled the midfield with a leading effort by Pricilla Velasquez. Jaxyn Nolan and Ana Velasquez scored two goals apiece for the Knights. Kacey Mendoez led the defensive effort.

The Lady Raiders fell to 1-8-1 in FAC play with the loss.

Walter Johnson 6, West McDowell 1

The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-3-1 FAC) scored a blowout league win Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Walter Johnson’s goals came from Brenda Lopez, Yoselin Rodriguez and Ady Velasquez.

WJ coach Valerie Graybill credited the entire team for its play in the win.

Table Rock 3, East McDowell 0

The Lady Falcons (6-3-1 FAC) got a conference win via shutout Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL Liberty 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Knights (7-3 FAC) scored a four-set league victory Tuesday on the road in Icard, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-14.

Liberty was led by Elliot Wilson (21 assists, five aces, three kills, three digs), Braylen Clontz (20 digs, five kills, three aces), Soraya Hartman (10 digs, seven kills, three aces, two blocks), Jolann Buff (10 digs, nine aces, four kills), Leah Clark (six kills, five digs, ace), Piper Ellis (three digs) and Alyssa Vasser (two digs).

The Lady Raiders (5-5 FAC), who fell to .500 in the conference, were led on offense by Addy Brittain and Amanda McLean, at the service line by Aubrey Smith and Isabella Reid, and on defense by Sarah Angel and Heaven Waycaster.

Table Rock loses to East McDowell

The Lady Falcons (2-8 FAC) dropped Tuesday’s league match on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

Walter Johnson falls to West McDowell

The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC) remained winless in conference play with Tuesday’s loss on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.