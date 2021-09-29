M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys soccer moves to 6-0 with win over WJ

The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-0 FAC) stayed undefeated in the league race with a slim victory at home late Tuesday. Walter Johnson broke open a scoreless tie early in the second half as Maida Ramirez Tomas earned the first goal of the evening. Gianny Regino scored the hosts’ second goal just 5 minutes later on an assist from Ramirez Tomas.

“It was a great game,” said Walter Johnson coach Wendy Kimbrell. “(We) played a solid game.”

For Liberty (4-2 FAC), Ana Valasquez trimmed a two-goal deficit to one on a free kick from outside the 20-yard mark. LMS had a chance to tie on another free kick late, but it went high. Lydia Jones, Lexi Laws and goalkeeper Karson Pinkterton helped lead the visitors’ effort.

“(We) played a strong game against a good Walter Johnson team but came up short in the end,” Gant said.

Heritage 2, East Burke 0

Like the school’s boys squad, the Lady Eagles (2-2-1 FAC) also got back to .500 by defeating the rival Lady Raiders (0-5 FAC) late Tuesday in Valdese. Marissa Williams had the game’s standout performance, scoring both of the contest’s goals for Heritage.

Table Rock 2, West McDowell 1