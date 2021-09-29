M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys soccer moves to 6-0 with win over WJ

The Liberty boys soccer team remained unblemished atop the Foothills Athletic Conference late Tuesday, scoring a 2-1 home win over crosstown foe Walter Johnson at LMS’ season midpoint.
Down 1-0 at halftime, the Knight’s David Bernabe scored a header goal off of a corner kick. Bernabe scored again with five minutes to play to set the final margin. Liberty (6-0 FAC) had a strong defensive effort led by Jacob Batz, Cohen Christian, Zach Costello and Brady Davis.
“(It was) a match that lived up to the hype,” said LMS coach Paul Gantt. “This was a whole team effort, but the defensive line ... played well, disrupting a high-scoring Walter offense.”
Gary Rubio scored the game-opening goal for the Yellow Jackets (3-1 FAC).
Heritage 1, East Burke 0
The Eagles (2-2-1 FAC) got back to .500 with a home league win late Tuesday in Valdese over the rival Raiders (1-4 FAC). Jean Garcia made the difference for the hosts, scoring the game’s lone goal for HMS.
West McDowell 4, Table Rock 0
The Falcons (0-4-1) remained winless with a tough home loss late Tuesday in Morganton. Each of the Spartans’ goals was scored by a different player and WM had four saves in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walter Johnson 2, Liberty 1
The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-0 FAC) stayed undefeated in the league race with a slim victory at home late Tuesday. Walter Johnson broke open a scoreless tie early in the second half as Maida Ramirez Tomas earned the first goal of the evening. Gianny Regino scored the hosts’ second goal just 5 minutes later on an assist from Ramirez Tomas.
“It was a great game,” said Walter Johnson coach Wendy Kimbrell. “(We) played a solid game.”
For Liberty (4-2 FAC), Ana Valasquez trimmed a two-goal deficit to one on a free kick from outside the 20-yard mark. LMS had a chance to tie on another free kick late, but it went high. Lydia Jones, Lexi Laws and goalkeeper Karson Pinkterton helped lead the visitors’ effort.
“(We) played a strong game against a good Walter Johnson team but came up short in the end,” Gant said.
Heritage 2, East Burke 0
Like the school’s boys squad, the Lady Eagles (2-2-1 FAC) also got back to .500 by defeating the rival Lady Raiders (0-5 FAC) late Tuesday in Valdese. Marissa Williams had the game’s standout performance, scoring both of the contest’s goals for Heritage.
Table Rock 2, West McDowell 1
The Lady Falcons (3-2 FAC) got back above even with a one-goal win late Tuesday in Morganton. No other details from the victory were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Walter Johnson 0
The visiting Lady Knights (2-3 FAC) defeated the crosstown rival Lady Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC) in a sweep late Tuesday in Morganton, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.
Carly Setterlind (10 aces, six digs, three kills), Hannah Huggings (10 aces, three kills), Emma Griffin (six aces, kill), Elliot Wilson (five assists) and Leah Clark (five assists) led Liberty.
Topping the effort for Walter Johnson were Kaidence Carter, Aura Andres Tomas, Allison Portillo Zavala, Ana Lopez Perez and Kyla Wallace.
“Overall, the team played fantastic and they’ve made incredible progress and growth in just six weeks,” said WJ coach Lauren Carey.
West McDowell 3, Table Rock 1
The Lady Falcons (1-3 FAC) dropped Tuesday’s four-setter in Marion, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 19-25. The visitors’ statistical leaders were Emma Buchanan (eight digs, six aces, five kills), Cynica Caldwell (six aces, six kills, dig), Ava Cooke (four kills, four digs, ace, block), Rumi Campbell (four aces, three digs) and Maddie Grady (two kills, two digs).
“This was our first game having the whole team present, meaning no one was quarantined,” said TR coach Lindsey Chapman. “The girls played very well together. (I’m) looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish together.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.