M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys soccer tops Table Rock 4-1 to start season

The Liberty boys soccer team opened its season with a Foothills Athletic Conference win over rival Table Rock at home in Morganton on Tuesday, 4-1.

Table Rock (0-2 FAC) took the early lead, but Liberty (1-0 FAC) responded with four unanswered goals from Trevin Lavoie, David Bernabe, Aldair Pinto and Francisco Rodriguez.

Defenders Noah Tallent and Brennan White helped keep TR off the board for the remainder of the game.

Walter Johnson 7, Heritage 1

The Yellow Jackets (2-0 FAC) continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable road win Tuesday in Morganton.

Walter Johnson’s goals came from Jeffree Ortiz (two), Christopher Lopez (two), Nehemiah Vasquez, Samuel Qinonez and Andrew Sierra Cruz.

Barrett Dymora scored the lone goal for the Eagles (0-2 FAC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 5, Walter Johnson 2

The Lady Eagles (2-0 FAC) remained undefeated by defeating the host Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2) on the road in Morganton late Tuesday.

Marissa Williams led HMS with a hat track in the victory. Mati Kincaid scored twice to join her teammate with three goals so far in the young season.

Table Rock 3, Liberty 0

The Lady Falcons (2-0) kept up their solid start with a road win late Tuesday in Morganton.

Lexi Laws led the defensive effort for the Lady Knights (0-1 FAC). No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Knights (1-0 FAC) swept the rival Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) on the road in Morganton on Tuesday, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18.

The well-balanced Liberty squad was paced by Jolann Buff (seven aces), Elliot Wilson (three aces, eight assists), Hannah Huggins (10 kills, four aces) and Braylen Clontz (10 digs, four kills, four aces).

TR coach Lindsey Chapman said she was proud of her squad’s teamwork and persistence in what was a competitive match despite the sweep.

Heritage 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Eagles (2-0 FAC) defeated visiting Walter Johnson in straight sets, 25-9, 25-2, 25-1, at home in Valdese on Tuesday.

Macy Auton, Lillian Collins, and Ava Kurtz led at the service line for the Lady Eagles while Bella Whitson was a force at the net.

Kyla Wallace and Tepi Haezebrouck were leading performers for the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC).

— Jason Baker