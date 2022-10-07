M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys soccer tops WJ in 1st-place battle

The Liberty boys soccer team built a big first-half lead and withstood a second-half rally by crosstown host Walter Johnson, winning 4-3 in a battle of unbeaten Foothills Athletic Conference teams Thursday in Morganton.

The Knights (6-0 FAC) got on the board first with a goal by Alan Crisostomo, then extended their lead to 2-0 on a Trevin Lavoie goal. After Walter Johnson responded to make it 2-1, LMS got a second goal from Lavoie and a score from David Bernabe to go into halftime up 4-1.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1 FAC) got two goals from Nehemiah Vasquez and another from Samuel Quinonez, but their comeback bid ran out of time as they suffered their first league setback.

The Liberty defense was led by Noah Tallent, Benjamin Tomas Juan, Beckham Buchanan and Nate Shuping.

“(They) did a great job in containing the potent Walter Johnson attack,” said Knights coach Paul Gantt.

East Burke 4, Heritage 2

The Raiders (3-3 FAC) climbed to .500 in the conference with a come-from-behind win Thursday at home in Icard.

Down 2-1 at the half, East Burke scored three times after the intermission to complete the rally. Zlatan Martinez and Nicholas Chang tallied two goals apiece for EBMS.

“Great team effort,” said Raiders coach Eric Gramer.

Jimmy Velasquez scored both goals for the visiting Eagles (2-4 FAC).

West McDowell 2, Table Rock 1

The Falcons (0-6 FAC) fell just shy of their first league win Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 4, East Burke 0

The Lady Eagles (6-0 FAC) remained unblemished with a shutout conference win on the road in Icard late Thursday.

Marissa Williams scored two goals for Heritage, bringing her to 30 for her middle school career halfway through her seventh-grade season, and Reagan Webb also added two goals for HMS.

The Raiders fell to 1-5 in FAC play with the loss.

Liberty 5, Walter Johnson 2

The Lady Knights (4-2 FAC) scored their fourth straight league victory after an 0-2 start, winning on the road Thursday in Morganton.

Liberty led 1-0 early before falling behind on back-to-back Walter Johnson goals, but tied it back up at 2-2 just before halftime. The visitors then held a 3-0 advantage after the break to get the win. Jaxyn Nolan tallied a hat trick for LMS and Ana Velasquez added two more goals.

Kacey Mendoza led the Liberty defense in keeping the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-3-1 FAC) at bay.

Table Rock 2, West McDowell 2

The Lady Falcons (4-1-1 FAC) battled to a conference tie for just their second non-winning result of the season Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Eagles (6-0 FAC) stayed undefeated with a straight-sets conference win Thursday at home in Valdese, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11.

Heritage was led by Macy Auton (10 kills, 10 aces, five assists), Shelby Proffitt (seven kills, ace, seven assists), Lillian Collins (five kills), Bella Whitson (five kills, two aces), Addison Lowman (ace, two digs) and Ashlyn Heavner (nine assists, eight digs).

The Lady Raiders (3-3 FAC) were led by Amanda McLean on offense and Heaven Waycaster and Addy Brittain on defense.

Liberty 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Knights (4-2 FAC) earned a shutout league win Thursday at home in Morganton.

Liberty was led by Braylen Clontz (seven digs, three kills, two aces), Hannah Huggins (six aces, four kills), Jolann Buff (five aces, two digs, kill), Elliot Wilson (four assists, three aces) and Soraya Hartman (three kills, two digs).

The Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 0-6 in FAC play.

West McDowell 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Falcons (1-5 FAC) lost a league match in straight sets Thursday at home in Morganton, 25-20, 25-8, 26-24.

Table Rock was led by Katie Settle (nine digs), KeMora Kanipe (five digs, ace), Macie Digh (three aces, two digs, kills), Mia Gurches (three kills, two blocks), Allisson Ramirez (three aces, kill) and Maggie-Claire Thompson (two kills, ace).