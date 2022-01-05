M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty boys top Heritage despite Moore’s 32

The Liberty boys basketball team slid past Heritage, 48-41, late Tuesday at home in Morganton.

With 2:32 left in the ballgame, the Eagles’ D’Andre Moore cut the Liberty lead down to three points with a transition layup, but Brady Davis immediately answered back for the Knights with a backdoor layup of his own, extending Liberty’s advantage back to five.

Less than a minute later, the hosts’ Zach Costello scored a put-back basket off an offensive rebound, pushing the margin to seven and allowing Liberty (4-4 Foothills Athletic Conf.) to cruise on to the victory.

In the first quarter, Liberty jumped out to a 10-4 lead behind three points each from Davis and Luke Barrier. At the outset of the second quarter, the Knights extended their lead to 11 when Cohen Christian converted a layup off a touch pass from Nathan Waters.

Heritage (0-8 FAC), however, worked to stay in the game, battling back behind Moore’s 14 first-half points.