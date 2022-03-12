M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty, EB baseball, HMS softball gain early wins

VALDESE — The Liberty baseball team stayed undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a 4-3 win on the road at Heritage late Thursday.

The victory helped the Knights (2-0 FAC) sweep the first week of action following up a 6-5 win over rival Table Rock at home on Tuesday.

For the Eagles (0-1) FAC, it was their season-opener after Monday's scheduled game was postponed due to rain.

Individual statistics were not available for either team.

East Burke 4, West McDowell 0

The Raiders (1-0 FAC) won their season-opener at home late Thursday in Icard, going up 1-0 after an inning and plating three more runs in the third frame to set the final margin.

East Burke was led by Colt Butcher (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, two runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 2, two RBIs, run), Zayne Newman (RBI), Rhett Houston (double), Jonas Weidner (hit, run), Colton Ward (hit) and Nolan Ballard (hit).

Butcher (nine strikeouts, five hits, walk) went five innings on the mound and Mosteller (three strikeouts, hit) tossed two frames to combine for the shutout.