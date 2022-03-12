M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty, EB baseball, HMS softball gain early wins

VALDESE — The Liberty baseball team stayed undefeated in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a 4-3 win on the road at Heritage late Thursday.
The victory helped the Knights (2-0 FAC) sweep the first week of action following up a 6-5 win over rival Table Rock at home on Tuesday.
For the Eagles (0-1) FAC, it was their season-opener after Monday's scheduled game was postponed due to rain.
Individual statistics were not available for either team.
East Burke 4, West McDowell 0
The Raiders (1-0 FAC) won their season-opener at home late Thursday in Icard, going up 1-0 after an inning and plating three more runs in the third frame to set the final margin.
East Burke was led by Colt Butcher (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, two runs), Maddox Mosteller (2 for 2, two RBIs, run), Zayne Newman (RBI), Rhett Houston (double), Jonas Weidner (hit, run), Colton Ward (hit) and Nolan Ballard (hit).
Butcher (nine strikeouts, five hits, walk) went five innings on the mound and Mosteller (three strikeouts, hit) tossed two frames to combine for the shutout.
Walter Johnson falls at East McDowell
The Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) lost Thursday's season-opener in Marion.
No more details were available.
SOFTBALL
Heritage 12, Liberty 6
The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) doubled up the host Lady Knights (1-1 FAC) on the road late Thursday in Morganton.
HMS was led by Lindsey Hensley (3 for 3, four runs) and Bailey Winkler (2 for 3, three runs).
Sasha Duckworth pitched five innings for Heritage, striking out 11. Avie Helton went two innings in the circle with three strikeouts.
West McDowell 13, East Burke 4
The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) fell in their opener late Thursday in Marion.
No more details were available.
East McDowell 24, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) were blanked at home in Morganton to start the season late Thursday.
No statistics were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.