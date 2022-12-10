M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty girls move past Heritage to 2-0

The Liberty girls basketball team moved to 2-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play with a hard-fought 25-18 win over Heritage at home in Morganton on Thursday.

Braylen Clontz led the way for the Lady Knights with 13 points, five steals and four rebounds. Jolan Buff added six points and three rebounds, Emma Rolland tallied five points and two steals and Hannah Huggins posted two points and six rebounds.

Alexis Vasser and Leah Clark led the stout defensive effort for LMS.

The Lady Eagles (1-2 FAC) were led by Bailey Winkler (seven points), Mackenzie Powell (five), Kylie Corpening (four) and Mati Kincaid (two).

Walter Johnson 43, East McDowell 31

The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-0 FAC) stayed undefeated in league play with a home win Thursday in Morganton.

Alaya Caldwell paced WJMS with 23 points and was joined in double figures by Cheryllana Cunningham, who scored 12.

Allison Portillo (four points), Paris Conley (two), Kyla Wallace and Jessilen Becerra also scored for Walter Johnson in the victory.

West McDowell 30, East Burke 19

The Lady Raiders (1-1 FAC) suffered their first conference loss Thursday on the road in Marion.

Kendall McFalls (six points) led the EBMS offense along with Addie Brittain (five), Sonny Burns (three), Sarabeth Bradley (two), Saleen Franklin (two) and Sydney Mosteller.

Defensively, East Burke was led by Burns, Mosteller, Bradley and Brittain.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty 49, Heritage 22

The Knights (1-1 FAC) tallied their first league win in comfortable fashion Thursday at home in Morganton.Kyle Taylor paced the winning effort with 16 points. Landry Duvall (eight points), Olando Norman (seven points) and Beckham Buchanan (five points, six assists) also contributed for LMS.

The Eagles (0-3 FAC) got five points apiece from Jesiah Johnson and Henry Cooper, four each from Titus Dodd and Caden Barker and two apiece from Camryn Sidden and Wyatt Bonorden.

East Burke 50, West McDowell 30

The Raiders (1-1 FAC) grabbed their first conference win on the road Thursday in Marion.

Sam Keaton led the way for EBMS with 23 points. Tyler Brown (12 points) also reached double digits for the visitors.

R.J. Williams (seven points), Colt Butcher (four), Leelan Pyatte (two) and Hunter Martin (two) supplemented the winning effort for East Burke.

Walter Johnson falls to East McDowell

The Yellow Jackets (2-1 FAC) suffered their first league loss Thursday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

WRESTLING

Liberty 66, Heritage 42

The Knights (1-1 FAC) got their first win in league action Thursday on the road in Valdese.

Winners for LMS included Wyatt Shuffler, Peyton Owens, Trenton Abee, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Jonah Gregory, Ely Ledford, Wyatt Thompson, Isaiah Greene and Hunter Abee.

The Eagles (1-2 FAC) got wins via pin from Carson Murdock (98 pounds), Bryson Seagle (132), Marissa Williams (138), Andrew Bass (182), Connor Brinkley (195) and Cain Martinez (heavyweight).

West McDowell 66, East Burke 36

The Raiders (1-1 FAC) fell in Thursday’s conference match at home in Icard.

EBMS’ wins came via pin from Evan Buckner, Brayden Smith, Ben Bolynn, Daniel Cook, Talon Bradshaw and Gage Mathis.

East McDowell tops Walter Johnson

The Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) fell shy of their first league win Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.