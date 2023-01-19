M.S. ROUNDUP: Liberty wrestlers hold off Heritage 63-40

The Liberty wrestling team claimed a Foothills Athletic Conference victory over Heritage 63-40 on Wednesday at home in Morganton.

The Knights (6-2 FAC) got wins from Nate Holland, Trenton Abee, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Jonah Gregory, Ely Ledford, Wyatt Thompson, Hunter Abee, Isaiah Greene and Joel Wolf.

The Eagles (4-5 FAC) got victories via pin from Jason Yang, Bryson Seagle, Graylan Bryant, Andrew Bass and Connor Brinkley and a major decision win from Nolan Russ.

West McDowell 72, East Burke 30

The Raiders (4-4 FAC) fell to .500 in league action with a loss Wednesday on the road in Marion.

EBMS’ victories all came on pins from Evan Buckner, Isaiah Reid, Brayden Smith, Ben Bolynn and Talon Bradshaw.

Walter Johnson-East McDowell canceled

Wednesday’s scheduled league match between the host Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) and the Trojans in Morganton was canceled.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty 36, Heritage 21

The Knights (2-6 FAC) snapped their losing skid, picking up a conference victory Wednesday on the road in Valdese.

Karson Kress led LMS with 16 points and seven rebounds. Landry Duvall tallied five assist. Liberty’s defensive effort was led by Noah Tallent, Kyle Taylor, Olando Norman and Mason Abernathy.

The Eagles (0-9 FAC) got scoring from Henry Cooper (10 points), Caden Barker (six), Jaron Davis (four) and Jesiah Johnson (one).

East Burke 55, West McDowell 34

The Raiders (4-4 FAC) jumped up to an even mark in league play with Wednesday’s win at home in Icard.

Sam Keaton led EBMS with 27 points. He was joined in double figures by Tyler Brown (15).

Other East Burke scorers included Colt Butcher (eight points), Leelan Pyatte (three), Braydon Sigmon (one) and R.J. Williams (one).

East McDowell 42, Walter Johnson 40

The Yellow Jackets (7-2 FAC) suffered a rare conference loss Wednesday on the road in Marion.

WJMS had three double-digit scorers in Cooper Price (12 points), King Johnson (12) and Izaiah Thomas (10) in the defeat.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage 30, Liberty 17

The Lady Eagles (4-5 FAC) crept toward .500 with a league victory Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Scoring leaders for HMS were Kylie Corpening (12 points), Mati Kincaid (11) and Bailey Winkler (five).

LMS (4-4 FAC) dropped to an even mark in the conference with the loss.

West McDowell 23, East Burke 13

The Lady Raiders (5-3 FAC) were stymied in league action Wednesday at home in Icard.

EBMS’ offense was led by Sarabeth Bradley (six points), Addie Brittain (five) and Sydney Mosteller (two).

On the defensive end, Thea Gilbert, Sonny Burns and Saleen Franklin paced East Burke.

East McDowell 41, Walter Johnson 8

The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-5 FAC) couldn’t keep pace in Wednesday’s conference contest on the road in Marion.

Allison Portillo (four points), Paris Conley (three) and Philemena Pedro (one) scored for WJMS.