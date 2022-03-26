M.S. ROUNDUP: Raider squads sweep Heritage in high-octane battles

ICARD — A high-scoring affair went the way of the host East Burke Middle softball team in walk-off fashion.

Amanda McLean hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 13-12 victory for the Lady Raiders over rival Heritage in Foothills Athletic Conference play late Thursday.

The homer plated Hermione Garro, who had opened the bottom of the seventh by reaching first via an HMS error, and served as a final response after the Lady Eagles (2-3 FAC) had taken a 12-11 lead in the top half of the frame. It capped off a stellar 5 for 5 outing at the plate for McLean.

The Lady Raiders (4-1 FAC) led 2-1 after an inning, trailed 3-2 after two, led 6-4 after four, were tied 6-6 after five and led 11-10 after six innings in the topsy-turvy contest.

In addition to McLean, EBMS was led by Garro (hit, three runs), Heaven Waycaster (2 for 3, double, two runs), Anna Coble (2 for 4, triple, double, three RBIs), Alyssa Shoemaker (RBI double, run) and Hayden Lowman (two runs). Waycaster notched the win in the pitcher's circle.

Heritage was led by Reagan Webb (3 for 3, three runs), Lindsey Hensley (2 for 3, three runs) and pitcher Sasha Duckworth (three strikeouts).

BASEBALL

East Burke 8, Heritage 6

After falling behind 6-5 in the top of the sixth, the Raiders (3-2 FAC) wrested back the lead for good with three runs in the bottom half of the inning late Thursday in Valdese.

East Burke was led by Colt Butcher (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Rhett Houston (home run, two RBIs), Zayne Newman (home run), Maddox Mosteller (double, RBI, run), Owen Hartmann (hit, run), Nathan Fortenberry (run) and Jonas Weidner (run).

The Eagles (0-5 FAC) fell just shy of their first win behind the efforts of Kaden Barker (3 for 3, run), Jacob Ruiz (home run, two RBIs), Austin Reid (double, RBI, run), Tyler Lange (hit, run) and Gavin Johnson (hit, run).

