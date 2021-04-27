M.S. ROUNDUP: Raiders win in baseball, wrestling

The East Burke Middle baseball team ran its win streak to three games with Monday’s 19-0 Foothills Athletic Conference road triumph over Table Rock.
On the mound, Mason Mosteller earned the victory with three strikeouts in two innings before Deegan Moore pitched two innings in relief. Mosteller also thrived at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two singles, a triple and three runs scored for the Raiders (3-1 FAC).
Other EB offensive leaders were Barger Shook (2 for 3, walk, HR, three runs), Caden Buff (2 for 2, walk, three runs), Zayne Newman (1 for 2, walk, run), Cannon Morrison (1 for 2, walk, two runs) and Cole Butcher (1 for 2, double, walk, two runs).
The Falcons slipped to 0-4 with the loss.
W. McDowell 8, Liberty 7
The host Knights (1-4 FAC) nabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead but couldn’t hang on after some big Spartans’ middle innings Monday at home, falling by a run as they left the tying run in scoring position.
Liberty’s Sam Evans gathered three hits and scored two runs, Cole Attaway recorded two doubles, two RBIs and two runs and Cohen Christian struck out three in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
E. McDowell 14, Heritage 3
The Eagles (3-1 FAC) suffered their first loss Monday at home, allowing 10 walks to the Trojans. At the plate, HMS’ Gavin Johnson (two walks, run), Logan Carswell (HBP, run) Jacob Mull (RBI double) and Griffin Stephens (RBI single) all contributed.
WRESTLING
East Burke 84, Walter Johnson 0
The Raiders (1-0 FAC) swept Monday’s opener in Morganton. EB winners include Sonny Burns (forfeit), Tucker Gantt (first-period pin), Grant Mauldin (forfeit), Zach Ward (forfeit), DJ Weston (second-period pin), Vernon Quintana (forfeit), Zane Taylor (forfeit), Trentyn Cole (forfeit), Jaden Peacock (forfeit), Enrique Rebodello (forfeit), Malachi Bines (forfeit), Joshua Hess (forfeit), Patrick Hernandez (second-period pin) and Chris Moore (forfeit).
Also Monday, Liberty was slated to visit Table Rock in both teams’ opening match. No details were available.
