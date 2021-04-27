M.S. ROUNDUP: Raiders win in baseball, wrestling

The East Burke Middle baseball team ran its win streak to three games with Monday’s 19-0 Foothills Athletic Conference road triumph over Table Rock.

On the mound, Mason Mosteller earned the victory with three strikeouts in two innings before Deegan Moore pitched two innings in relief. Mosteller also thrived at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two singles, a triple and three runs scored for the Raiders (3-1 FAC).

Other EB offensive leaders were Barger Shook (2 for 3, walk, HR, three runs), Caden Buff (2 for 2, walk, three runs), Zayne Newman (1 for 2, walk, run), Cannon Morrison (1 for 2, walk, two runs) and Cole Butcher (1 for 2, double, walk, two runs).

The Falcons slipped to 0-4 with the loss.

W. McDowell 8, Liberty 7

The host Knights (1-4 FAC) nabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead but couldn’t hang on after some big Spartans’ middle innings Monday at home, falling by a run as they left the tying run in scoring position.

Liberty’s Sam Evans gathered three hits and scored two runs, Cole Attaway recorded two doubles, two RBIs and two runs and Cohen Christian struck out three in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

E. McDowell 14, Heritage 3