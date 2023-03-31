The Table Rock baseball team followed up back-to-back Foothills Athletic Conference losses with consecutive league wins, the second of which was a 17-2 run-rule win in four innings over visiting Walter Johnson on Thursday in Morganton.

The Falcons (6-2 FAC) led 11-0 after one inning and 14-0 after two before taking the fourth frame by a 3-2 margin.

The TRMS offense was led by Puckett Hudson (3 for 3, double, two RBIs, four runs), Zaydrin Hausley (3 for 3, three RBIs, two runs), Ryder Huffman (double, two RBIs, run), Hunter Powell (double, RBI, run), Braylan Beam (hit, RBI, run), Eli Trantham (RBI, two runs), Daegan Smith (two runs), Jake Nile (run), Alex Wall (run), J.D. Hood (run) and Christian Lawhon (run).

Hausley (two innings, six strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits), Smith (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Nile (one inning, two earned runs, four hits) handled pitching duties for TR.

Offensive leaders for the Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) were Julius Dominguez (double, run), Bryson McKinney (double), Brooks Snipes (hit, RBI), Arik Hicks (hit) and King Johnson (run).

Snipes (3 2/3 innings, four strikeouts, four earned runs, eight hits) and Dominguez (1/3 inning, three earned runs, one hit) split pitching responsibilities for WJMS.

East Burke 18, East McDowell 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Raiders (8-0 FAC) scored a mercy-rule conference victory Thursday on the road in Marion, breaking open a game that was a 1-1 tie through three innings with eight runs in the fourth frame and nine in the fifth.

EBMS was led offensively by Nolan Ballard (3 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Colt Butcher (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Johnny Powell (double, two runs), Easton Wilson (hit, four RBIs, two runs), Clemson Watts (hit, two RBIs), Greyson Roberts (hit, RBI, run), Carson Butcher (hit, RBI, run), Lincoln Westcott (hit, RBI, run), Jax Williams (hit, two runs), Maddox Mosteller (hit, two runs), Cayson Mooneyham (RBI, run), Isaiah Reid (run), Blade Carson (run) and Tucker Gantt (run).

Colt Butcher (two innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit), Roberts (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Ballard (two innings, five strikeouts, one earned run, three hits) worked from the mound for EB.

West McDowell 16, Heritage 3

The Eagles (4-4 FAC) slipped to .500 in league play with a loss Thursday at home in Valdese.

No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Table Rock 23, Walter Johnson 3

The Lady Falcons (3-4 FAC) made it back-to-back conference wins with a run-rule triumph over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) on Thursday at home in Morganton.

“Everyone played a great game,” said TRMS coach Robert Harris. “We had great at-bats from our girls. Others stepped up to play a part in the win.”

Individual statistics were not available from the contest.

West McDowell 8, Heritage 3

The Lady Eagles (6-2 FAC) held serve with the league-leading Lady Spartans with a 1-1 tie into the fifth inning and trailed just 3-2 going into the seventh frame before visiting WMMS pulled away late for a conference victory Thursday in Valdese.

The HMS offense was led by Bailey Winkler (3 for 4, run), Reagan Webb (hit), Rylie Hensley (hit) and Ansley Compton (hit).

Pitcher Makenzie Powell (four strikeouts, three walks) and catcher Lindsey Hensley paired up for a complete game on defense for the hosts.

East McDowell 7, East Burke 3

The Lady Raiders (2-6 FAC) fell in conference play Thursday on the road in Marion.

Offensive leaders for EBMS were Amanda McLean (2 for 3, two RBIs), Emerie Setzer (2 for 3), Heaven Waycaster (2 for 3), Elaina Curnutte (2 for 4, triple) and Sarah Angel (2 for 4, double, RBI).

Waycaster pitched six innings, tallying 12 strikeouts with McLean behind home plate.