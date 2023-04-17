The Table Rock baseball team shut out visiting Heritage 6-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play Monday in Morganton.

The Falcons (7-2 FAC) scored six runs on seven hits and were led offensively by Puckett Hudson, Eli Trantham and Hunter Powell. Alex Wall pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings for TRMS, allowing just one hit while striking out 10 HMS batters. Luke Miller came on in relief for the game’s final two outs.

The Eagles dropped below .500 to 4-5 in FAC play with the loss.

East McDowell 10, Liberty 8

The Knights (2-6 FAC) suffered a narrow loss in league play Monday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Heritage 22, Table Rock 3 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Eagles (7-2 FAC) scored a mercy-rule conference win Monday on the road in Morganton.

Offensive leaders for HMS were Makenzie Powell (3 for 4, four RBIs, two runs, walk), Bailey Winkler (3 for 4, two RBIs, three runs) and Reagan Webb (2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs, HBP). Powell pitched all four innings, striking out three and walking two, while Lindsey Hensley worked from the catcher position for the duration.

The host Lady Falcons (3-5 FAC) saw their two-game league winning streak snapped.

East McDowell 20, Liberty 0 (3 inn.’s)

The Lady Knights (3-5 FAC) lost by run rule in conference action Monday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

POSTPONEMENTS

EB at WJ moved to Wednesday

Monday’s East Burke at Walter Johnson FAC baseball and softball contests were postponed, rescheduled for Wednesday in Morganton.