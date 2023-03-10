The Table Rock baseball team stayed unblemished early in the Foothills Athletic Conference season, shutting out visiting Liberty 10-0 in five innings Thursday at home in Morganton.

The Falcons (2-0 FAC) did their offensive damage on 10 hits, with Zaydrin Hausley, Alex Wall and Ryder Huffman tallying multi-hit performances. Luke Miller pitched all five innings for TRMS, striking out eight with three hits and zero walks allowed in the shutout performance.

For the Knights (1-0 FAC) in their league-opener, Landon Harris (double), Jack Hester and Bryson Lineberger all went 1 for 2 at the plate. Landry Duvall (three innings, four strikeouts) and River McCrary (two innings, one strikeout) handled the pitching for LMS.

Heritage sweeps Walter Johnson

The Eagles (2-1 FAC) secured a doubleheader sweep of the host Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC) on Thursday in Morganton, winning the first game 16-4 in five innings and the nightcap 14-0 in three frames.

In the first game, HMS’ offense was led by Caden Barker (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Liam Dalmas (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs), Ian Meadows (2 for 3, two RBIs, one run) and Lathan McManus (double, RBI, run). Wyatt Benorden (three innings, six strikeouts, three earned runs, four hits) and Meadows (two innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, two hits).

WJMS was paced by Brooks Snipes (2 for 3, run), Tavion Wilkerson (double, two runs) and Will Russ (hit, RBI, run). Cooper Price pitched all five innings, scattering three strikeouts, two earned runs and 11 hits.

And in the second contest, Heritage scored all 14 runs in the second inning behind offense from Meadows (2 for 2, two RBIs, two runs), McManus (2 for 2, two RBIs, two runs) and Alex Mann (2 for 2, two RBIs, run). Barker pitched all three innings with five strikeouts, no earned runs and two hits.

Walter Johnson got hits from Price and Russ. Wilkerson (1 1/3 innings, five earned runs, two hits) and Snipes (2/3 inning, four hits) did the pitching.

East Burke 10, West McDowell 7

The Raiders (2-0 FAC) scored a league victory Thursday at home in Icard, leading 2-1 after one inning, 5-1 after two and 7-1 after three before the Spartans closed to within 7-3 after four and 7-6 after five. EBMS plated its final three runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 10-6.

East Burke’s offense was led by Maddox Mosteller (3 for 4, RBI, two runs), Isaiah Reid (3 for 4, RBI, run), Clemson Watts (2 for 3, home run, three RBIs, run), Carson Butcher (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Nolan Ballard (2 for 4, run), Colt Butcher (home run, two RBIs, two runs), Easton Wilson (hit, two runs) and DeMarcus Ault (run).

Mosteller (4 1/3 innings, seven strikeouts, six earned runs, five hits) and Ballard (2 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, three hits) pitched for the Raiders.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 13, Table Rock 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Knights (1-0 FAC) opened their conference campaign with a shutout run-rule victory over the host Lady Falcons (1-1 FAC) on Thursday in Morganton.

Offensively, LMS was led by Kayden Maines (3 for 4), Braylen Clontz (2 for 3) and Jolan Buff (2 for 3). Annaliese Cochrain pitched all five innings with four strikeouts and was helped out in the shutout effort by Hayden Carswell (four putouts).

Statistics for TRMS were unavailable.

Heritage sweeps Walter Johnson

The Lady Eagles (2-1 FAC) picked up their first two league victories with a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-3 FAC), winning the first game 21-0 and the second 20-0, both in three-inning contests in Morganton.

In the opener, HMS was led by Maddy Hudson (4 for 4, home run, three RBIs, two runs), Emmalin Clark (2 for 3, home run, three RBIs, two runs) and Emma Starrett (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs). Starrett (two innings, four strikeouts) and Makenzie Powell (one inning, three strikeouts) pitched for Heritage.

In the late game, the Eagles were paced by Brielle Hubler (hit, three runs), Savannah Shell (hit, two runs), Maci Ryan (hit, run) and Madasin Brown (three walks, three runs). Starrett pitched all three innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

West McDowell 16, East Burke 1

The Lady Raiders (0-2 FAC) dropped Thursday’s conference game at home in Icard.

No more details were available.