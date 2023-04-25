The Table Rock baseball team avenged a Foothills Athletic Conference loss from earlier in the spring and handed East Burke its first league loss with a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings Monday in Morganton.

The Falcons (9-2 FAC), who fell 4-1 to the Raiders (10-1 FAC) in Icard on March 23, controlled things this time around, jumping ahead 1-0 after one inning, 3-1 after two and 9-1 after three before ending things early with a 3-1 edge in the fifth frame.

TRMS was led offensively by Puckett Hudson (2 for 2, double, RBI, three runs), Daegan Smith (2 for 3, two home runs, five RBIs), Luke Miller (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Ryder Huffman (2 for 3, RBI, run), J.D. Hood (double, run), Zaydrin Hausley (hit, RBI, run), Braylan Beam (hit, two runs) and Eli Trantham (run). Alex Wall pitched all five innings for TR, scattering six strikeouts, zero earned runs, six hits and four walks.

EBMS’ offensive leaders were Carson Butcher (2 for 3), Clemson Watts (hit, run), Isaiah Reid (hit), Nolan Ballard (hit), Maddox Mosteller (hit) and Johnny Powell (run). Ballard (2 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, three earned runs, four hits), Mosteller (two innings, two strikeouts, six earned runs, seven hits) and Lincoln Westcott pitched for EB.

Heritage 5, East McDowell 4

The Eagles (6-5 FAC) scored a narrow league victory Monday at home in Valdese rallying from an early 1-0 deficit by going up 3-1 after two innings, 4-1 after three and 5-1 after five before the visiting Trojans tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh frame.

HMS was led on offense by Caden Barker (hit, two RBIs), Liam Dalmas (hit, two runs), Wyatt Bonorden (hit, run), Ian Meadows (hit), Alex Mann (run) and Cayden Eckard (run).

Chase Yambor (five innings, five strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits) and Dalmas (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, three hits) pitched for the hosts.

West McDowell 16, Liberty 0

The Knights (2-9 FAC) were shut out in conference action Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Table Rock 7, East Burke 5

The Lady Falcons (4-7 FAC) came out on top of Monday’s league game at home in Morganton.

The TRMS offense scored five runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Caylyn Taylor and an RBI single from Bella Creegan, who, along with Addison Webb, tallied multiple hits. Creegan (three innings, four strikeouts, five runs, four hits) and Madelyn LeMaster (four innings, five strikeouts, zero runs, four hits) pitched for TR.

The Lady Raiders (4-7 FAC) were paced offensively by Amanda McLean (4 for 4, three doubles, three first-inning RBIs), Elaina Curnutte (multiple hits) and Braleigh Carswell (multiple hits). Heaven Waycaster (six innings, 10 strikeouts, seven runs, seven hits) absorbed the loss from the pitcher’s circle for EB.

East McDowell 2, Heritage 1

The Lady Eagles (8-3 FAC) narrowly lost their conference contest Monday at home in Valdese.

Maddy Hudson (2 for 2, double), Lindsey Hensley (hit, RBI) and Raygen McDaniel (hit) were the leaders on offense for HMS.

Makenzie Powell pitched a complete game for the hosts, tallying three strikeouts and five walks with Hensley at the catcher position.

West McDowell 15, Liberty 0 (4 inn.’s)

The Lady Knights (3-8 FAC) dropped a league game by mercy rule Monday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.