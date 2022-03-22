M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock baseball uses 6-run inning to top EBMS

A six-run second inning was all the Table Rock baseball team needed.

The Falcons’ offense exploded in the second frame at home late Monday, propelling them to an 8-2 Foothills Athletic Conference win over East Burke after both teams added a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

Table Rock (2-2 FAC) was led by Carson Wells (2 for 2, two runs), Puckett Hudson (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Alex Wall (2 for 4, RBI), Trevor Throneburg (hit, two RBIs), Zaydrin Hausley (hit, RBI, run), Jacob Moretz (hit, run) and Trenton Walker (hit, run).

Luke Miller pitched four innings for TR, giving up no earned runs, two hits and a walk while striking out two. Wells tossed the other three frames with no earned runs, two hits, one strikeout and one walk.

The Raiders (2-2 FAC) were paced by Rhett Houston (2 for 3, run), Nathan Fortenberry (hit, RBI), Zayne Newman (hit, run), Maddox Mosteller (hit), Colton Ward (hit) and Owen Hartmann (hit).

EBMS was represented on the mound by Mosteller, whose four innings produced eight earned runs, 10 hits, six strikeouts and four walks; and Jonas Weidner, who pitched two frames with one strikeout and two walks.

Liberty 7, West McDowell 0

The Knights (5-0 FAC) remained undefeated at home late Monday, blanking the Spartans.

Cohen Christian had a home run and three RBIs for Liberty. Landry Duvall (two hits, two RBIs, run), Cole Attaway (two hits, RBI), Brady Davis (hit, run), Hunter Ellis (hit) and Laine Barrier (hit) also led the way for LMS.

Combining for a no-hitter on the mound for the Knights were Christian, who went 6 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and three walks, and Davis, who tossed 1/3 inning. The defense behind them also played error-free.

East McDowell 12, Heritage 1

The Eagles (0-3 FAC) dropped Monday’s league match at home in Valdese.

No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

East McDowell 9, Heritage 8 (9 inn.’s)

The Lady Eagles (2-1 FAC) suffered their first setback of the season in a game that went two extra frames late Monday in Marion.

Though it fell just shy of the Lady Trojans’ output, the Heritage offense was effective, led by Bailey Winkler, who went 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and a run. Avie Helton (2 for 4, two runs) and Aubrey Childers (2 for 4, two runs) also helped lead the way for HMS.

Sasha Duckworth (five innings, five strikeouts) and Helton (four innings, six strikeouts) combined on the mound, and all nine innings were caught by Lindsey Hensley.

East Burke 19, Table Rock 6

The Lady Raiders (3-1 FAC) scored another big win late Monday at home in Icard, pulling away from the Lady Falcons (0-4 FAC).

Statistics from the game were not available.

West McDowell 14, Liberty 3

The Lady Knights (1-3 FAC) fell on the road in Marion late Monday.

No more details were available.

