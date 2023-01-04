M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock boys edge out host East Burke

ICARD — The Table Rock boys basketball team secured a Foothills Athletic Conference road victory on Tuesday at East Burke, winning 47-42.

In the battle of previously .500 teams, Jaiveon Belin led the Falcons (3-2 FAC) with 17 points. Bryson Chapman (12 points) joined Belin in double figures and Noah Francis (eight) and Trenton Davis (six) also contributed to the winning score.

Sam Keaton posted a game-high 25 points for the Raiders (2-3 FAC). Tyler Brown (six points), Leelan Pyatte (four), Colt Butcher (two), R.J. Williams (two) and Jesiah Rees (two) also scored for EBMS.

West McDowell 45, Liberty 26

The Knights (1-4 FAC) couldn’t keep pace in Tuesday’s league contest on the road in Marion.

Kyle Taylor led the way for LMS with 10 points. Olando Norman supplied four more for the visitors in the loss.

East McDowell 62, Heritage 15

The Eagles (0-5 FAC) stayed shy of their first conference win Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Christian Hubbard (six points), Camryn Sidden (three), Titus Dodd (two) and Caden Barker (two) did the scoring for HMS.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 34, Table Rock 7

The Lady Raiders (4-1 FAC) breezed to a league victory Tuesday at home in Icard, keeping the Lady Falcons (0-5 FAC) out of the win column.

Addie Brittain (13 points), Sarabeth Bradley (six), Sydney Mosteller (six), Kendall McFalls (four), Saleen Franklin (three) and Sonny Burns (two) scored for EBMS.

East Burke’s defensive leaders included Burns and Thea Gilbert.

Heritage 28, East McDowell 25

The Lady Eagles (3-2 FAC) jumped above .500 in conference action with a narrow victory Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Kylie Corpening led HMS with 12 points. Mati Kincaid (seven points), Makenzie Powell (four), Bailey Winkler (three) and Lindsey Hensley (two) also scored for the victorious visitors.

West McDowell 56, Liberty 28

The Lady Knights (2-3 FAC) were doubled up in league play Tuesday on the road in Marion.

Braylent Clontz led the way for LMS with 12 points, eight steals and two assists. Emma Rolland (six points, two assists), and Hannah Huggins (five points, five rebounds) were other major contributors for the visitors.

WRESTLING

Table Rock 60, East Burke 36

The Falcons (4-1 FAC) continued their strong start to the season, winning Tuesday’s league match at home in Morganton.

TRMS got wins by pin from Ethan Yang, Ally Sasser, Yaleen Khang, Nevens Thao, Kayden Bowman, Trent Yang, Andrea Cisneros and Matthew Howard. Josiah Avery and Rico Gonzalez won by forfeit for the hosts. Table Rock also got preliminary victories from Clayton Chapman and Tristin Romero.

For the Raiders (2-3 FAC), all their wins came via pins from Evan Buckner, Tucker Chapman, Brayden Smith, Ben Bolynn, Talon Bradshaw and Daniel Cook.

Heritage 78, East McDowell 27

The Eagles (3-2 FAC) cruised to a conference win Tuesday at home in Valdese.

HMS’ winners included Wade Garrison (85), Carson Murdock (100), Isaac Kirk (115), Gabe Sarver (122), Crystal Tallent (128), Evan Farris (147), Noah Hoyle (162) and Ken Guerrero (172), with all of those victories coming by pin.

West McDowell at Liberty

The Knights (3-1 FAC) hosted the Spartans on Tuesday in Morganton. No details were available.