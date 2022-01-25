M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock boys stop 4-game skid vs. rival Walter Johnson

The Table Rock boys basketball team finally got a laugh against rival Walter Johnson, just not necessarily the last laugh.

Breaking a four-game losing streak versus their top foe, the visiting Falcons ended the regular season by scoring a 35-22 win over the Yellow Jackets in Foothills Athletic Conference play late Monday in Morganton, setting up an instant rematch between the teams at TRMS in the semifinals of the FAC Tournament late Tuesday with TR as the No. 2 seed and WJ as the No. 3.

Table Rock (7-2 FAC) led 8-4 after a quarter, 18-11 at halftime and 22-18 after three periods to keep Walter Johnson (7-3 FAC) at bay. The Falcons were led by nine points from Jayden Watkins and seven more points apiece from Kobe Johnson and Javeon Belin.

“Hard-fought battle on both sides,” said TR coach Chip Lewis. “We played very well for being off from snow and quarantines. I was very happy with our execution and discipline for the entire game.

“We had big defensive efforts from Jaylen Burgess, Amari Williams and Bryce Chapman.”

Julius Dominguez led the WJMS scoring effort with six points.

East McDowell 55, East Burke 36