M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock boys stop 4-game skid vs. rival Walter Johnson

The Table Rock boys basketball team finally got a laugh against rival Walter Johnson, just not necessarily the last laugh.
Breaking a four-game losing streak versus their top foe, the visiting Falcons ended the regular season by scoring a 35-22 win over the Yellow Jackets in Foothills Athletic Conference play late Monday in Morganton, setting up an instant rematch between the teams at TRMS in the semifinals of the FAC Tournament late Tuesday with TR as the No. 2 seed and WJ as the No. 3.
Table Rock (7-2 FAC) led 8-4 after a quarter, 18-11 at halftime and 22-18 after three periods to keep Walter Johnson (7-3 FAC) at bay. The Falcons were led by nine points from Jayden Watkins and seven more points apiece from Kobe Johnson and Javeon Belin.
“Hard-fought battle on both sides,” said TR coach Chip Lewis. “We played very well for being off from snow and quarantines. I was very happy with our execution and discipline for the entire game.
“We had big defensive efforts from Jaylen Burgess, Amari Williams and Bryce Chapman.”
Julius Dominguez led the WJMS scoring effort with six points.
East McDowell 55, East Burke 36
The Raiders (1-8 FAC) saw their season come to a close with 19-point conference home loss late Monday in Icard.
Leading the way for East Burke were Sam Keaton (13 points) and Owen Hartmann and Calvin Vue (eight apiece). Nathan Fortenberry (four), Luke Demiter (two) and R.J. Williams (one) also scored for the hosts.
The win for East McDowell (10-0 FAC) clinched an undefeated regular season FAC title and set up a FAC Tournament semifinal home game versus No. 4 seed Liberty (5-5 FAC) late Tuesday.
West McDowell 54, Heritage 40
The Eagles (0-10 FAC) finished up the winter with a conference loss on the road in Marion late Monday. The visitors were led by a 27-point showing from D’Andre Moore.
Heritage also got scores from Gavin Johnson (six points), Brodie Wooden (three) and Landon Clark and Austin Reid (two apiece).
GIRLS Table Rock 30, Walter Johnson 27
The Lady Falcons (3-7 FAC) closed their season on a high note late Monday on the road with a narrow victory over the rival Lady Yellow Jackets (0-11 FAC).
Individual statistics were not available for Table Rock.
Walter Johnson was led by Cheryllana Cunningham with 12 points, along with Allison Zavala (seven), Alaya Caldwell (five) and Alina Bernabe (three).
“The contest went back and forth,” said WJ coach Oliver Carter. “We would go on a mini-run and then Table Rock would do the same.
“This was Eighth-Grade Night and we recognized Melina Bernabe for all her hard work over the past three years. Great job, Melina, and good luck in high school next year.”
East McDowell 40, East Burke 25
The Lady Raiders (6-2 FAC) ended their regular season with a loss to the league champion Lady Trojans at home in Icard late Monday, but took the No. 2 seed into the FAC Tournament late Tuesday, hosting No. 3 Heritage.
Addison Brittain led East Burke with 10 points. Kara Brinkley (nine), Hermione Garro (four) and Anna Coble (two) also scored for EB.
Coble, Carissa Towery and Kendall McFalls led the way for the hosts’ defense.
West McDowell 40, Heritage 33
The Lady Eagles (8-3 FAC) also dropped their regular-season finale late Monday in Marion.
Kenley Berry led Heritage with 14 points, followed by teammates Zoe Rector (seven), Jacey Davis and Taylor Holder (five apiece) and Cali Absher (two).
No. 3 seed HMS visited No. 2 East Burke to start the FAC Tournament late Tuesday.
WRESTLING Table Rock 75, Walter Johnson 12
The Falcons (9-1 FAC) registered a runner-up regular-season finish with a big home win over the rival Yellow Jackets (1-10 FAC) late Monday in Morganton.
Table Rock got wins from Skyler Taylor, Xander Vue, Yaleen Kang, Hank Hall, Trenton Walker, Harley Moody, Kaleb Pearson, Kaden Bowman, Nevin Thao, Jacob Moretz, Trevor Throneberg, Yengkong Lo and J.T. Kanipe.
Individual results for Walter Johnson were not available.
The FAC Tournament will be held on Thursday at East Burke Middle School.
East Burke 63, East McDowell 36
The Raiders (7-4 FAC) secured a third-place finish in the regular season, winning big on the road late Monday in Marion.
East Burke winners by pin included Sonny Burns, D.J. Weston, Trentyn Cole, Aiden Deal, Kua Yang and Talon Bradshaw; Ben Bolynn won by decision; and Tucker Chapman, Brayden Shinn, Brayden Smith and Enrique Rebolledo won by forfeit.
EB returns home on Thursday to host the FAC Tournament.
Heritage falls to West McDowell
The Eagles (1-8 FAC) finished up their campaign with a home loss late Monday in Valdese.
Heritage winners were Wade Garrison by decision and Oliver Salvatierra Pascual by forfeit.
