M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock girls basketball team slips past Liberty to open year

The Table Rock Middle girls basketball team edged rival Liberty on the road Thursday, 29-28, to open Foothills Athletic Conference with a victory.
Alayhia Bates paced the Lady Falcons with 12 points, and teammates Kaylee Skinner and Simone Wright chipped in with seven and six points respectively.
The Lady Knights were led in defeat by Braylen Clontz’ game-high 17 points, while Karson Pinkerton added six points, six steals and three rebounds and Hannah Huggins had five points and seven rebounds.
Liberty visits Heritage on Tuesday, while TR is idle until hosting Heritage on Nov. 30.
Heritage 48, Walter Johnson 13
The Lady Eagles went to Morganton and opened with a decisive road win Thursday as Taylor Holder and Cali Absher led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points apiece. Zoe Rector added nine points for Heritage, while Kenley Berry had eight, Emilee Cook seven and Jacey Davis 4 four.
WJ’s Melina Bernabe scored eight points, and Cheryllana Cunningham added five. Johanna Interiano led the Lady Yellow Jackets with her defensive play and hustle up and down the court, said coach Oliver Carter.
WJ next plays at East McDowell on Tuesday.
East Burke 42, Jacobs Fork 16
The three-peat FAC champion host Lady Raiders opened with a nonconference win Thursday. EB’s Hermione Garro and Kara Brinkley shared game-high honors with 14 points each, while Addison Brittain added seven points and Carissa Towery had three.
Winners of 31 straight FAC games, EB opens league play Tuesday at home against West McDowell.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Table Rock 51, Liberty 29
The visiting Falcons blitzed the Knights early and led 19-2 after one period, winning going away in Thursday’s league opener. TR was led in scoring by Kobe Johnson (16 points) and DeAndre Caldwell (15).
“Great team effort by all that played,” Falcons coach Chip Lewis said. “We played much better defensively this game than we did the previous one, but we still have a long way to go. We now have a week to work on (us) to get better before our next game.”
Malachi Pearson scored six points, and Brady Davis added five points and 12 rebounds for LMS.
Walter Johnson 64, Heritage 21
The Yellow Jackets opened their quest for a third consecutive first-place league finish with a resounding home triumph Thursday in which three players hit double figures.
WJ’s Izaiah Thomas scored a game-high 20. Teammates King Johnson chipped with 15 points, Kaden Davis had 10 points and 15 rebounds and Ian Clark added seven points with 12 rebounds.
“I was very pleased with our effort on defense,” Jackets coach Brandon Thomas said, “applying a lot of pressure which led to turnovers. Offensively, we shared the ball well, making the extra pass and leading to a lot of open shots.”
D'Andre Moore had 12 points to lead Heritage.
WRESTLING
Table Rock 70, Liberty 21
The Falcons overwhelmed the Knights to win Thursday’s home opener. TR got wins via pinfall from Skyler Taylor, Yaleen Kang, Kaleb Pearson, Harley Moody, Nevins Thao, Xander Vue, Trenton Walker, Kaden Bowman, Randall Light, Trevor Throneberg, Andrea Cisneros and Christian Truax, while Yengkong Lo won by decision.
Liberty countered with wins from Hunter Powell (pin), Brody Suttles (pin), Matthew Lehman (pin) and Eddie Topoleski (decision).
Heritage 60, Walter Johnson 33
The host Eagles moved to 1-0 on Thursday, gaining victories from Jay Devante, Bryson Seagle, April Early and Grayson Orders by pin. Other HMS winners, all by forfeit, were Robert Mosby, Andrew Bass, Cain Martinez, Wade Garrison and Spencer Wheeler.
For WJ, Carson Huckett, Guerin McIntosh, Marshall Revert, Kristian Coffey, Mathies Velez, Rongreadge Mitta and Josue Raymundo Lopez won by pin, and Pablo Perez won by decision.
