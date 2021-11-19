M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock girls basketball team slips past Liberty to open year

The three-peat FAC champion host Lady Raiders opened with a nonconference win Thursday. EB’s Hermione Garro and Kara Brinkley shared game-high honors with 14 points each, while Addison Brittain added seven points and Carissa Towery had three.

Winners of 31 straight FAC games, EB opens league play Tuesday at home against West McDowell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Table Rock 51, Liberty 29

The visiting Falcons blitzed the Knights early and led 19-2 after one period, winning going away in Thursday’s league opener. TR was led in scoring by Kobe Johnson (16 points) and DeAndre Caldwell (15).

“Great team effort by all that played,” Falcons coach Chip Lewis said. “We played much better defensively this game than we did the previous one, but we still have a long way to go. We now have a week to work on (us) to get better before our next game.”

Malachi Pearson scored six points, and Brady Davis added five points and 12 rebounds for LMS.

Walter Johnson 64, Heritage 21

The Yellow Jackets opened their quest for a third consecutive first-place league finish with a resounding home triumph Thursday in which three players hit double figures.