M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock girls soccer tops WJ in FAC semifinals

The No. 2 seed Table Rock girls soccer team rallied from an early deficit to knock off visiting No. 3 Walter Johnson 2-1 in the Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at home in Morganton on Thursday.

Trailing 1-0, the Lady Falcons (9-4-1 FAC) knotted things up when Carlie Harris found the back of the net with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. The 1-1 tie held up through halftime until the 41st minute when Harris broke free up the middle and scored again from mid-range to give TR its first lead of the game, and one that would hold for the final margin.

“I think our girls just went out there wanting to win,” said TRMS coach Michelle Cullen. “They worked together and just did what they had to do to score that winning goal.”

Andrea Cisneros, Callie Harris, Petra Juan, Josephine Moore, Katie Ramirez and goalkeeper Selena Soto (three saves) also had standout performances for Table Rock, which outshot Walter Johnson 7-4. The teams were an even 1-1 in corner kicks.

Ady Velasquez staked the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-5-1 FAC) to the early lead with a 13th-minute goal.

“You’ve got to regroup (after that),” Cullen said. “When they scored first, you don’t want your girls to get down. You’ve got to keep them pumped up and going.”

Drew Rogers led the WJ defense.

The Lady Falcons advanced to visit top-seeded Heritage in Thursday’s championship match.

Heritage 6, Liberty 0

The No. 1 seed Lady Eagles (11-1-1 FAC) shut out the No. 4 Lady Knights (6-5-2 FAC) in the semifinals of the FAC Tournament late Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Reagan Webb and Marissa Williams scored two goals apiece for Heritage, which also got one score each from Anna Bordeleau-Cannon and Makenzie Powell to advance to host Thursday’s championship match versus Table Rock.

Liberty was led by Priscilla Velasquez and Lily Neubauer in the loss.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty 3, East Burke 0

The No. 2 seed Knights (12-1 FAC) blanked the visiting No. 3 Raiders (6-6-1 FAC) in the tournament semifinals late Thursday at home in Morganton.

Liberty controlled the tempo of the match for most of the first half before Trevin Lavoie got the hosts on the board on a free kick for a 1-0 halftime lead. In the second half, Lavoie scored again thanks to an assist from David Bernabe. And Lavoie completed his hat trick with a third goal in the 45th minute. LMS also was led by Landry Duvall, Giovanni Torres and goalkeeper Karson Kress en route to the win which sent them to Thursday’s title match at Walter Johnson.

East Burke was led by Joel Martinez, Samson Childres, Rene Flores, Tucker Chapman, Nicholas Chang, Christian Ugalde, Zlatan Martinez, Zion Perez, Isaiah Reid and Ethan Rorie in the loss.

Walter Johnson 5, West McDowell 0

The No. 1 seed Yellow Jackets (12-1 FAC) earned a dominant win over the No. 4 Spartans in the semifinals of the league tournament late Thursday at home in Morganton.

Samuel Quinonez and Raul Macias scored two goals apiece for Walter Johnson and Nehemiah Vasquez tallied the other score.

WJ moved on to host Thursday’s championship game versus Liberty.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, East Burke 2

The No. 1 seed Lady Eagles (13-0 FAC) were pushed hard but remained undefeated with a five-set FAC Tournament semifinals win over the No. 4 Lady Raiders (6-7 FAC) late Thursday at home in Valdese, 25-11, 19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-4.

Heritage earned the right to host Thursday’s FAC title game with the win, facing No. 2 West McDowell. HMS has been led to its undefeated record this season by Bella Whitson, Lillian Collins, Macy Auton, Shelby Proffitt, Ashlyn Heavner, Addison Lowman, Ava Kurtz and Kylie Corpening.

Braleigh Carswell and Aubrey Smith stepped up for East Burke in the tough loss.

West McDowell 3, Liberty 2

The No. 3 seed Lady Knights (9-4 FAC) dropped a tightly contested conference tournament semifinal match in five sets versus the No. 2 Lady Spartans late Thursday on the road in Marion, 10-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 12-15.

Liberty was led by Jolan Buff (18 digs, two kills, two ace), Braylen Clontz (17 digs, four kills, two aces), Hannah Huggins (10 kills, eight digs), Elliot Wilson (10 assists, three digs, ace), Soraya Hartman (eight kills, three digs, block), Leah Clark (six digs, four aces, two aces, kill) and Alyssa Vasser (five digs).

West McDowell advanced to visit Heritage in Thursday championship contest.