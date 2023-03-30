The Table Rock softball team gained its second Foothills Athletic Conference on Monday, topping host Liberty 18-16 on Wednesday in Morganton.

The Lady Falcons (2-4 FAC) avenged a 13-0 five-inning loss from March 9 at home.

In Monday’s win, TRMS’ offense was led by a home run by Danielle Huffman and another homer, this one of the inside-the-park variety, from Caylyn Taylor. The visitors were led from the pitcher’s circle by Madelyn LeMaster and in the field by first baseman Nhiya Caldwell.

Individual statistics were not available for the Lady Knights (3-4 FAC), who slipped below .500 in the league race.

BASEBALL

Table Rock 19, Liberty 0 (4 innings)

The Falcons (5-2 FAC) rebounded from back-to-back conference losses with a run-rule victory Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

The TRMS offense pounded out 16 hits, led by multi-hit performances from Puckett Hudson, Eli Trantham, Zaydrin Hausley, Alex Wall, Ryder Huffman and Braylan Beam. On the mound, Wall threw four no-hit innings, striking out nine while allowing just two walks for TR.

For the Knights (2-5 FAC), River McCrary pitched three innings and Landon Harris tossed one frame, registering one strikeout.