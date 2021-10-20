M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock tops EB in three sports

ICARD — It was the Table Rock Middle volleyball team’s turn to rally on Tuesday.

After leading East Burke by two sets at home earlier in the month but being unable to close the deal, the visiting Lady Falcons overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to storm back and remain very much alive in the Foothills Athletic Conference postseason tournament race, winning 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 15-8.

TR (3-6 FAC), which won for just the second time in its last eight matches, was led statistically by Ava Cooke (11 kills, four digs), Cynica Caldwell (nine aces, four digs, three kills), Emma Buchanan (seven aces, six digs) and Macie Digh (six digs). Maddie Grady (four) and Abby Gibson (three) combined for an additional seven kills.

“(The) win was a complete team effort. I am so proud of how well the girls played,” said Falcons coach Lindsey Chapman.

EB (4-4 FAC) remains in fourth place with three matches left — two of which are against the league’s top two teams. The Lady Raiders were led Tuesday by the serves of Heaven Waycaster and Hermione Garro, hits from Sydney Mosteller and on defense by Addie Brittain, Carissa Towery and Karlie Chester.

TR hosts West McDowell (3-6) today, while EB visits rival Heritage.

Liberty 3, W. McDowell 2