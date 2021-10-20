M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock tops EB in three sports

ICARD — It was the Table Rock Middle volleyball team’s turn to rally on Tuesday.
After leading East Burke by two sets at home earlier in the month but being unable to close the deal, the visiting Lady Falcons overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to storm back and remain very much alive in the Foothills Athletic Conference postseason tournament race, winning 22-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-21, 15-8.
TR (3-6 FAC), which won for just the second time in its last eight matches, was led statistically by Ava Cooke (11 kills, four digs), Cynica Caldwell (nine aces, four digs, three kills), Emma Buchanan (seven aces, six digs) and Macie Digh (six digs). Maddie Grady (four) and Abby Gibson (three) combined for an additional seven kills.
“(The) win was a complete team effort. I am so proud of how well the girls played,” said Falcons coach Lindsey Chapman.
EB (4-4 FAC) remains in fourth place with three matches left — two of which are against the league’s top two teams. The Lady Raiders were led Tuesday by the serves of Heaven Waycaster and Hermione Garro, hits from Sydney Mosteller and on defense by Addie Brittain, Carissa Towery and Karlie Chester.
TR hosts West McDowell (3-6) today, while EB visits rival Heritage.
Liberty 3, W. McDowell 2
The Lady Knights (6-4 FAC) clinched a tournament berth thanks to Tuesday’s five-set victory in Marion. It was Liberty’s sixth win in seven matches following an 0-3 start this season. No LMS set scores or individual statistics were available.
BOYS SOCCER
Heritage 3, E. McDowell 0
The Eagles (4-5-1 FAC) also sealed a postseason tourney spot — joining Liberty, Walter Johnson and West McDowell in doing so — as they shut out the visiting Trojans on Tuesday in Valdese. Andreas Garcia Lopez scored two goals for Heritage, and Jean Garcia added one goal.
Liberty 6, W. McDowell 0
The host Knights (11-0 FAC) breezed past the third-place Spartans on Tuesday to move within a game of regular-season perfection and clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.
Five different Liberty players scored goals: Julio Miller (two), Grant Huffman, David Bernabe, Tony Vicente and Brady Davis. Jacob Batz and Zach Costello led the LMS defensive effort.
Liberty visits second-place Walter Johnson (9-1 FAC) today to end the regular season.
Table Rock 5, East Burke 0
The Falcons (2-7-1 FAC) won by five goals for a second consecutive match on Tuesday at home, also jumping the Raiders (2-8) for fifth place to improve their standing in the conference in back-to-back contests.
Table Rock’s Ben Thomas had three goals for a hat trick, while teammates Noah Semple (goal, two assists) and Nate Suttles (goal) also contributed offensively.
“Trent Yang, Leo Morales and Jacob Lovett played awesome defense,” TR coach Randy Tanner said. “(I was) proud of our younger players. They really showed a lot of heart.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage 4, E. McDowell 0
The host Lady Eagles (6-3-1 FAC) kept soaring Tuesday to climb within a game and a half of first-place Walter Johnson, which is still the only team to have sewn up a tourney berth to date.
In the shutout victory, Heritage got a goal apiece from Anna Bordeleau, Marissa Williams and Elyse Osborne and were aided by a Trojans’ own goal.
Liberty 4, W. McDowell 1
The host Lady Knights (6-4-1 FAC) remained in third place and split the regular-season series against the Spartans thanks to Tuesday’s key win. Ana Velasquez’ three-goal hat trick paced Liberty, and Jincy Gibby also found the back of the net once.
Table Rock 5, East Burke 0
The Lady Falcons (5-4-1 FAC) grabbed outright fourth place, a half-game in front of West McDowell, as they shut out the Lady Raiders (0-10) on Tuesday at home. TR got goals from Carlie Harris and Allie Sasser, while Emma Roper and Selena Soto led the shutout effort on defense.
