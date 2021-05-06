M.S. ROUNDUP: Three county baseball teams win finales

MARION — The East Burke Middle baseball team handled its business Wednesday with a 15-5 road win over East McDowell in what appeared to be a battle for outright second place in the Foothills Athletic Conference between the two teams, which both entered play with one loss.
Then the Raiders found out they got some unexpected help.
By virtue of Heritage’s win over previously undefeated West McDowell on Wednesday, EB (5-1) not only finishes the season on a five-game win streak but also with a share of first place in the final FAC standings. (The FAC is not officially recognizing champions in the pandemic-altered sports calendar this school year.)
EB’s Mason Mosteller stole the show, going 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles and three runs scored and tossing five strikeouts in five innings from the mound to claim the win.
In relief, Barger Shook tossed one inning with three strikeouts. Shook also stood out offensively, going 3 for 5 with three doubles and three runs. Cannon Morrison added a 2-for-2 day with three walks and five runs for the Raiders.
Table Rock 17, Walter Johnson 0 (4 inn.’s)
The host Falcons (1-5 FAC) won Wednesday’s finale as they no-hit the Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC). Table Rock’s Noah Nile (2 IP, BB, 2 K) started the game before Kyle Self (1/3 IP, K) and Luke Miller (1 2/3 IP, 4 K) closed things out.
At the plate, TR’s production was highlighted by nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and six more in the third.
The Falcons got big days with the bats from Carson Wells (single, two walks, three runs, RBI, SB), Trevor Throneburg (single, two walks, two runs, RBI, SB), Kaden Michaels (two walks, two runs, two RBIs, SB), Cameron Uren (single, two RBIs), Nile (triple, walk, two runs, two RBIs), Self (two runs, two RBIs) and Ethan Esquivel (single, walk, run, two RBIs).
Heritage 2, W. McDowell 1
Tate Jensen, who missed the previous two games with an illness (HMS’ only losses of the year), came back in a big way for the Eagles (4-2 FAC) in Wednesday’s upset win in Valdese.
Jensen struck out 11 and scattered two hits and four walks with just the one run allowed in five innings. In relief, Jacob Mull tossed two shutout innings, giving up two hits with three strikeouts.
Heritage jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Gavin Johnson RBI single. Mull then tripled in the third, resulting in the hosts’ other run via a passed ball.
TRACK
WJ hosts three-team meet
Walter Johnson hosted crosstown foe Table Rock as well as West McDowell on Wednesday.
TR collected girls wins from Ava Cooke (triple jump, seventh-grade 100 meters), Sophia Turner (shot put) and the 4x400 relay team. The host Lady Yellow Jackets countered with wins via Drew Rogers (sixth-grade 100 meters; school record) and Karina Chilel-Martin (400 meters).
On the boys side, the Falcons collected seven first-place finishers, with West nabbing the other nine. TR winners included Daqari Kanipe (shot put), Gabe Ferguson (triple jump, eighth-grade 800 meters), Nathan Suttle (seventh grade-100 meters, 400 meters) and Nathan Lambert (1600 meters).
The Yellow Jackets had three second-place finishes, coming from Angel Pascual (200 meters, shot put) and Noah Hawkins (1600 meters).
Liberty at Heritage meet
The HMS girls got wins in Wednesday’s home dual meet from Macy Auton (sixth-grade 100 meters, 400 meters), Taylor Holder (eighth-grade 100 meters, 200 meters), Lindsey Hensley (long jump) and Ava Aldridge (seventh-grade 100 meters), plus the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Top finishers for the Eagles boys included Jessiah Johnson (sixth-grade 100 meters), Landon Clark (seventh-grade 100 meters), Andres Garcia Lopez (1600 meters, 800 meters) and Jack Charlet (eighth-grade 800 meters). The Heritage boys also won the 4x400.
No LMS results were available.
East Burke hosts dual meet
The Raiders hosted East McDowell on Wednesday in their final regular-season meet.
The EB girls first-place finishers included Kaliyah Hill (triple jump), Maritza Cisneros (shot put), Cassie Brittain (discus), Cadence Willis (1600 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters) and Raegan Carter (high jump). The 4x200 relay of Hill, Carter, Hermione Garro and Piper Chapman plus the 4x400 of Willis, Chapman, Addy Fortenberry and Lily Jantes were victorious as well.
For the Raider boys, winners were Shamus O'Toole (high jump, eighth-grade 100 meters, 200 meters), Ossie Burkeen (110 hurdles, seventh-grade 100 meters, eighth-grade 800 meters), Kolby Byrd (shot put, discus), Dautry Ragle (triple jump) and Nathan Rees (400 meters), plus the 4x200 relay of O’Toole, Burkeen, Rees and Anthony Romero.
Next up for all seven league squads, the FAC championship meet is May 11 at Table Rock.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.