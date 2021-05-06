M.S. ROUNDUP: Three county baseball teams win finales

MARION — The East Burke Middle baseball team handled its business Wednesday with a 15-5 road win over East McDowell in what appeared to be a battle for outright second place in the Foothills Athletic Conference between the two teams, which both entered play with one loss.

Then the Raiders found out they got some unexpected help.

By virtue of Heritage’s win over previously undefeated West McDowell on Wednesday, EB (5-1) not only finishes the season on a five-game win streak but also with a share of first place in the final FAC standings. (The FAC is not officially recognizing champions in the pandemic-altered sports calendar this school year.)

EB’s Mason Mosteller stole the show, going 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles and three runs scored and tossing five strikeouts in five innings from the mound to claim the win.

In relief, Barger Shook tossed one inning with three strikeouts. Shook also stood out offensively, going 3 for 5 with three doubles and three runs. Cannon Morrison added a 2-for-2 day with three walks and five runs for the Raiders.

Table Rock 17, Walter Johnson 0 (4 inn.’s)