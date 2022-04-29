M.S. ROUNDUP: TR baseball sews up No. 4 seed in FAC tourney

The Table Rock baseball team closed out the regular season with a win to sew up the fourth and final seed in next week’s Foothills Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Falcons earned a 17-2, five-inning road win over rival Walter Johnson late Thursday to earn the right to visit top-seeded Liberty when the tournament gets going on Monday afternoon.

TR (6-6 FAC) trailed 2-0 after an inning but responded to lead 7-2 after two frames, 14-2 after three and 16-2 after four before tacking on the final run in the top of the fifth inning.

Table Rock was led by Zaydrin Hausley (3 for 4, RBI, three runs), Jacob Moretz (2 for 2, double, RBI, two runs), Landon Wood (2 for 2), Kaden Michaels (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Puckett Hudson (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Trevor Throneburg (2 for 3, RBI), Kaleb Pearson (triple, three runs), Alex Wall (hit, RBI), Maddox Keller (hit, RBI), Luke Miller (hit, run), Trenton Walker (hit, run), Daegan Smith (two runs) and Carson Wells (run).

Sharing the pitching duties for TRMS were Wall, who pitched three innings with one walk and six strikeouts; Wood, who tossed two frames with one hit and two strikeouts; and Throneburg, who scattered three walks and two unearned runs.

Izaiah Thomas (double) had the lone hit in the season finale for Walter Johnson (0-12 FAC).

Cooper Price led the Yellow Jackets on the mound with seven earned runs, 11 hits and three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.

East Burke 9, East McDowell 6

The Raiders (7-5 FAC) on Thursday pulled even with the Trojans for a second-place tie in the final FAC standings, but will take the No. 3 seed in the tournament for an immediate rematch in Marion on Monday after losing the tiebreaker.

In Thursday’s win at home in Icard, East Burke started strong with a 5-0 first inning and led 7-1 after two and 8-4 after four before both teams tacked on a final run in the fifth frame.

EBMS was led by Colton Ward (3 for 3, double, RBI, run), Nolan Ballard (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Colt Butcher (2 for 4, home run, three RBIs, two runs), Jax Williams (2 for 4, RBI), Jonas Weidner (2 for 4, run), Zayne Newman (home run, three RBIs), Nathan Fortenberry (hit, run) and Owen Hartmann (run).

On the mound for EB, Butcher started and went six innings with four earned runs, seven hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Ballard tossed the final frame in relief with one earned run, three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Heritage 7, West McDowell 5

The Eagles (5-7 FAC) ended their season on a high note with a league win late Thursday in Marion.

Gavin Johnson hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give Heritage the late lead.

SOFTBALL

Table Rock 24, Walter Johnson 1

The Lady Falcons (3-9 FAC) enjoyed a comfortable victory to end their season late Thursday.

“All our girls played a great game,” said Table Rock coach Presley Haas.

No more details were available.

West McDowell 6, Heritage 5 (8 inn.’s)

The Lady Eagles (6-6 FAC) fell short in extra innings in Thursday’s league game in Marion but will continue their season on Monday in the FAC tourney, visiting No. 1 seed East McDowell.

On Thursday, Heritage was led by Karlie Micol (2 for 3, two runs), Bailey Winkler (2 for 4, home run, two runs) and Lindsey Hensley (2 for 4, run).

Avie Helton pitched a complete game for HMS with six strikeouts as Hensley went the distance behind the plate for the visitors.

East McDowell 22, East Burke 10 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Raiders (8-4 FAC) couldn’t keep up the league champion Lady Trojans on Thursday and will take the No. 3 seed into next week’s conference tournament, visiting No. 2 West McDowell on Monday.

On Thursday, East Burke fell behind 2-1 after an inning but took the lead 3-2 in the second. From there, the game was tied 4-4 after three frames and EBMS fell behind 9-7 after the fourth before East McDowell earned a 13-3 advantage in the sixth to end it.

EB was led by Amanda McLean (3 for 4, triple, three RBIs, run), Heaven Waycaster (3 for 4, double, RBI, run), Hermione Garro (2 for 3, triple, three runs), Kylie Long (2 for 4, double, three runs), Anna Coble (hit, RBI), Alyssa Shoemaker (hit, run), Ally Boyette (hit) and Hayden Lowman (run).

Waycaster absorbed the loss in the pitcher’s circle for the Raiders.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.