M.S. ROUNDUP: TR boys beat EB 50-41

The Table Rock boys basketball team won in Foothills Athletic Conference play versus visiting East Burke on Thursday in Morganton, 50-41.

The Falcons (7-4 FAC), who have locked up third place in the regular season standings, were led by 19 points from Bryson Chapman. Trenton Davis (12 points) and Jaiveon Belin (10) joined him in double figures.

The Raiders (4-7 FAC) got a game-high 22 points from Sam Keaton. Colt Butcher (seven points), R.J. Williams (five), Tyler Brown (two) and Trevor Bentley (one) also scored for EB.

Liberty 59, West McDowell 31

The Knights (4-7 FAC) scored a conference win Thursday at home in Morganton.

Kyle Taylor led the way for LMS with 20 points. Other key players for the hosts included Lawson Georges (nine points, 17 rebounds) and Olando Norman (nine points, six rebounds).

East McDowell 60, Heritage 14

The Eagles (0-11 FAC) couldn’t hang with the league leaders on Thursday at home in Valdese.

Henry Cooper (seven points), Caden Barker (four) and Christian Hubbard (three) scored for HMS.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 38, Table Rock 19

The Lady Raiders (8-3 FAC) secured second place in the regular season conference standings with Thursday’s win on the road in Morganton.

Sarabeth Bradley led EBMS with 12 points. Sydney Mosteller (nine points), Olivia Garcia (six), Kendall McFalls (four), Gracie Gladden (four) and Sonny Burns (one) also scored for the visitors.

The Lady Falcons (0-11 FAC) remained winless this winter.

Heritage 29, East McDowell 18

The Lady Eagles (6-5 FAC) moved into a tie for third place in the league standings with Thursday’s win at home in Valdese.

Kylie Corpening (nine points), Mackenzie Powell (eight), Mati Kincaid (six), Bailey Winkler (four) and Ansley Compton (two) scored for HMS.

Liberty falls to West McDowell

The Lady Knights (4-7 FAC) lost to the conference leaders Thursday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

WRESTLING

Table Rock 50, East Burke 42

The Falcons (7-4 FAC) won a competitive conference match Thursday on the road in Icard.

TRMS got pins from Yaleen Khang, Ally Sasser, Lucas McGee, Kayden Bowman and Andrea Cisneros. Nevens Thao and Blaise Phipps won on decisions. And Josiah Avery won by forfeit.

The Raiders (5-6 FAC) had winners by pin in Tucker Chapman, Brayden Smith, Ben Bolynn, Talon Bradshaw and Jaxson Wiley. Isaiah Reid and Daniel Cook won decisions. And Elliot Springall won on a forfeit.

Heritage 69, East McDowell 36

The Eagles (6-5 FAC) gained sole possession of fourth place in the league standings with Thursday’s win on the road in Marion.

Winners by pin for HMS included Crystal Tallent (126), Jacari Wilkins (152) and Zane Walton (170). Wade Garrison (83), Paxton Brown (90), Dalton McKinney (113), Bryson Seagle (132), Evan Farris (145), Andrew Bass (182) and Connor Brinkley (195) won on forfeits.

Liberty topped by West McDowell

The Knights (8-3 FAC) lost to the league-leaders Thursday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.