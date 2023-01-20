M.S. ROUNDUP: TR boys post home win over Heritage

The Table Rock boys basketball team scored a home Foothills Athletic Conference win on Thursday, defeating Heritage 47-15.

The Falcons (6-3 FAC) were led in scoring by Jaiveon Belin (13 points), who was joined in double figures by Noah Francis (11). Bryson Chapman added eight points in the win.

The Eagles (0-10 FAC) got offensive contributions from Kayson Lucas (four points), Wyatt Bonorden (two), Henry Cooper (two), Jaron Davis (two), Titus Dodd (two), Camryn Sidden (two) and Caden Barker (one).

Walter Johnson 67, East Burke 10

The Yellow Jackets (8-2 FAC) bounced back from a narrow loss to league-leading East McDowell to top the Raiders on Thursday at home in Morganton.

Jewlez Pearson led WJMS with 14 points. King Johnson (11 points) and Kylen Davis (10) also scored in the double digits for the hosts.

East Burke (4-5 FAC) slipped below .500 in conference play with the loss.

Liberty falls to East McDowell

The Knights (2-7 FAC) fell to the first-place Trojans in Thursday’s conference contest at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 30, Walter Johnson 7

The Lady Raiders (6-3 FAC) cruised to a league victory over the host Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday in Morganton.

Sonny Burns (eight points) led the way for EBMS, along with Delanie Davis (four) and Kendall McFalls (three). The visitors got two points apiece from Sarabeth Bradley, Olivia Garcia, Thea Gilbert, Gracie Gladden and Aubry Smith.

Walter Johnson (4-6 FAC) got scoring from Paris Conley (five points) and Allison Portillo (two).

Heritage 39, Table Rock 11

The Lady Eagles (5-5 FAC) got to .500 in the conference with a dominant win over the host Lady Falcons on Thursday in Morganton.

Kylie Corpening (16 points) and Bailey Winkler (13) finished in double figures for HMS. The visitors also got scoring from Mati Kincaid (six points), Ansley Compton (two) and Makenzie Powell (two).

Table Rock (0-9 FAC) remained winless on the winter.

East McDowell 25, Liberty 18

The Lady Knights (4-5 FAC) fell in league action Thursday at home in Morganton.

Hannah Huggins posted a double-double in the loss, tallying 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks.

Braylen Clontz (six points, four rebounds, three steals) and Emma Rolland (three points, two rebounds, block) were other key contributors for LMS.

WRESTLING

Heritage 54, Table Rock 42

The Eagles (5-5 FAC) scored a key conference victory Thursday at home in Valdese.

HMS got pins from Nolan Russ (76), Paxton Brown (83), Crystal Tallent (126), Bryson Seagle (132), Andrew Bass (183) and Cain Martinez (heavyweight). Zane Walton (170) and Connor Brinkley (195) won by forfeit.

The Falcons (5-4 FAC) got wins by pin from Yaleen Khang, Christian Lawhon, Lucas McGee, Kayden Bowman, Trent Yang and Andrea Cisneros. Ally Sasser and Nevens Thao earned wins by decision.

East Burke 96, Walter Johnson 6

The Raiders (5-4 FAC) earned a comfortable league victory Thursday at home in Icard.

Brayden Smith won by pin while Evan Buckner, Isaiah Reid, Gage Wiley, Tucker Chapman, Julius Kershner, Nathan Martin, Daniel Cook, Dylan Rees, Cash Wittenberg, Alyssa Coward, Joseph Cole, Aden Mull, Talon Bradshaw and Jaxson Wiley won by forfeit.

The Yellow Jackets (0-10 FAC) remained winless this season.

Liberty 72, East McDowell 36

The Knights (7-2 FAC) maintained their grip on second place in the conference with a win Thursday on the road in Marion.

Winners for LMS included Wyatt Shuffler, Peyton Owens, Cayden Marshall, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Gio Torres, Jonah Gregory, Ely Ledford, Hunter Abee, Aaron Austin, Brody Suttles and Isaiah Greene.