M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball opens with 3-1 win over WJ

The Table Rock volleyball team opened the Foothills Athletic Conference season with a four-set win over rival Walter Johnson on the road Thursday.
Maggie-Claire Thompson and Kennedy Denton were among the leaders for the Lady Falcons (1-0) against the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC).
East Burke 3, East McDowell 0
The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a straight-sets victory to commence conference play at home in Icard on Thursday.
No more details or individual statistics were available.
Heritage tops West McDowell
The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) scored a victory in their conference-opener on the road in Marion on Thursday.
No more details or individual statistics were available.
People are also reading…
BOYS SOCCER East Burke 5, East McDowell 2
The Raiders (1-0 FAC) started strong with a win in Thursday’s league-opener in Marion.
Joel Martinez, Nicholas Chang, Zlatan Martinez and Brandon Hernandez contributed to the scoring spree for East Burke.
West McDowell 4, Heritage 1
The Eagles (0-1 FAC) lost Thursday’s league-opener at home in Valdese.
Gabe Sarver scored the lone goal for Heritage.
Walter Johnson 6, Table Rock 0
The Yellow Jackets (1-0 FAC) blanked the rival Falcons (0-1 FAC) to start league action on the road on Thursday in Morganton.
No more details or individual statistics were available.
GIRLS SOCCER East Burke 3, East McDowell 2
The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a narrow victory to open league competition on the road in Marion on Thursday.
East Burke’s goals came from Cassie Chang, Annabelle Frank and Sarabeth Bradley.
Heritage 1, West McDowell 0
The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) started conference play with a win at home in Valdese on Thursday.
Mati Kincaid scored the winning goal for Heritage.
Table Rock 3, Walter Johnson 1
The Lady Falcons (1-0 FAC) began league play with a win over the rival Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) at home in Morganton on Thursday.
No more details or individual statistics were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.