M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball opens with 3-1 win over WJ

The Table Rock volleyball team opened the Foothills Athletic Conference season with a four-set win over rival Walter Johnson on the road Thursday.

Maggie-Claire Thompson and Kennedy Denton were among the leaders for the Lady Falcons (1-0) against the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC).

East Burke 3, East McDowell 0

The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a straight-sets victory to commence conference play at home in Icard on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

Heritage tops West McDowell

The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) scored a victory in their conference-opener on the road in Marion on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

BOYS SOCCER East Burke 5, East McDowell 2

The Raiders (1-0 FAC) started strong with a win in Thursday’s league-opener in Marion.

Joel Martinez, Nicholas Chang, Zlatan Martinez and Brandon Hernandez contributed to the scoring spree for East Burke.

West McDowell 4, Heritage 1

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) lost Thursday’s league-opener at home in Valdese.

Gabe Sarver scored the lone goal for Heritage.

Walter Johnson 6, Table Rock 0

The Yellow Jackets (1-0 FAC) blanked the rival Falcons (0-1 FAC) to start league action on the road on Thursday in Morganton.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

GIRLS SOCCER East Burke 3, East McDowell 2

The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a narrow victory to open league competition on the road in Marion on Thursday.

East Burke’s goals came from Cassie Chang, Annabelle Frank and Sarabeth Bradley.

Heritage 1, West McDowell 0

The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) started conference play with a win at home in Valdese on Thursday.

Mati Kincaid scored the winning goal for Heritage.

Table Rock 3, Walter Johnson 1

The Lady Falcons (1-0 FAC) began league play with a win over the rival Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) at home in Morganton on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.