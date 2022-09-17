 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M.S. Roundup

M.S. ROUNDUP: TR volleyball opens with 3-1 win over WJ

  • 0
091822-mnh-sports-ms-roundup-p1

Table Rock’s Maggie-Claire Thompson, 40, works at the net during Thursday’s volleyball match versus Walter Johnson on the road in Morganton.

 James Lynch Jr., The News Herald

The Table Rock volleyball team opened the Foothills Athletic Conference season with a four-set win over rival Walter Johnson on the road Thursday.

Maggie-Claire Thompson and Kennedy Denton were among the leaders for the Lady Falcons (1-0) against the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC).

East Burke 3, East McDowell 0

The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a straight-sets victory to commence conference play at home in Icard on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

Heritage tops West McDowell

The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) scored a victory in their conference-opener on the road in Marion on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

People are also reading…

BOYS SOCCER East Burke 5, East McDowell 2

The Raiders (1-0 FAC) started strong with a win in Thursday’s league-opener in Marion.

Joel Martinez, Nicholas Chang, Zlatan Martinez and Brandon Hernandez contributed to the scoring spree for East Burke.

West McDowell 4, Heritage 1

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) lost Thursday’s league-opener at home in Valdese.

Gabe Sarver scored the lone goal for Heritage.

Walter Johnson 6, Table Rock 0

The Yellow Jackets (1-0 FAC) blanked the rival Falcons (0-1 FAC) to start league action on the road on Thursday in Morganton.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

GIRLS SOCCER East Burke 3, East McDowell 2

The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) got a narrow victory to open league competition on the road in Marion on Thursday.

East Burke’s goals came from Cassie Chang, Annabelle Frank and Sarabeth Bradley.

Heritage 1, West McDowell 0

The Lady Eagles (1-0 FAC) started conference play with a win at home in Valdese on Thursday.

Mati Kincaid scored the winning goal for Heritage.

Table Rock 3, Walter Johnson 1

The Lady Falcons (1-0 FAC) began league play with a win over the rival Lady Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) at home in Morganton on Thursday.

No more details or individual statistics were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert