M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys earn 49-31 win at EB

ICARD — The Walter Johnson boys basketball team knocked off Foothills Athletic Conference foe East Burke, 49-31, on the road late Thursday.
Walter Johnson (7-2 FAC) opened the third quarter by converting on two fastbreak opportunities early to push its advantage to 10 before East Burke battled back.
On the shoulders of Sam Keaton’s 11 third-quarter points, the Raiders (1-6 FAC) cut the margin to six before the Yellow Jackets locked down on defense, cruising the rest of the way to the double-digit win.
The game began with a defensive stalemate, leaving both teams scoreless for the first 3 ½ minutes before Justice Domenguez dropped in a 3-pointer to put the Yellow Jackets on the board first. The two teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the half with Walter Johnson entering the locker room up 23-16.
Tyler Brown led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points while King Johnson chipped in 12 and Kaden Davis added 11. Sam Keaton paced the Raiders with a game-high 24 points.
WJ next hosts West McDowell on Monday while East Burke visits Liberty.
East McDowell 51, Liberty 26
The shorthanded Knights (4-5 FAC) fell to the first-place Trojans late Thursday in Marion.
Nathan Waters led the way for Liberty with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cohen Christian (six points) and Laine Barrier (four assists) supplemented the LMS effort.
GIRLS
East Burke 36, Walter Johnson 8
The Lady Raiders (6-1 FAC) comfortably defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) at home late Thursday in Icard.
East Burke jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first half behind seven points from Anna Coble and a halfcourt trap defense that held Walter Johnson scoreless for the game’s first nine minutes. Kara Brinkley then dominated the third quarter for EB, scoring all six Raider points and grabbing four rebounds to extend the hosts’ advantage to 17.
The Raiders continued their tight defense in the fourth quarter, holding Walter Johnson scoreless against to seal the 28-point win.
Brinkley led East Burke with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Anna Coble chipped in seven points. Alina Caldwell led WJ with three points.
Heritage 58, Table Rock 18
The Lady Eagles (7-1 FAC) used a 40-point win to take a half-game lead in the conference standings late Thursday on the road in Morganton.
Taylor Holder (17 points) and Jacey Davis (10) finished in double-figure scoring for the visitors. Zoe Rector and Kenley Berry added seven points apiece and Bailey Winkler supplied six more.
HMS will return to the floor next Thursday at East McDowell in a key FAC battle while the Lady Falcons (2-6 FAC) Monday at home versus EM.
POSTPONEMENTS
Two games moved due to COVID
The Heritage and Table Rock boys and Liberty at East McDowell girls games both were postponed due to quarantines. No makeup dates have been announced.
WRESTLING
Table Rock 75, Heritage 24
The Falcons (6-1 FAC) moved to within 1 ½ games of first-place West McDowell with a road conference win late Thursday in Valdese.
TR victories came courtesy of Kaden Bowman, Nadrea Cisneros, Hank Hall, Yaleen Kang, Yengkong Lo, Jacob Moretz, Kaleb Pearson, Skyler Taylor, Nevins Thao, Trevor Throneburg and Trenton Walker, as well as by forfeits for Harley Moody and Xander Vue. Christain Truax also won a preliminary match for the visitors.
The Eagles (1-7 FAC) got wins from Oliver Salvatierra by pin and Keira Allen, Andrew Bass and Parker Short by forfeit.
Table Rock visits East McDowell on Monday and Heritage will host the Trojans on Thursday.
Liberty 57, East McDowell 48
The Knights (5-3 FAC) stayed above .500 in league action with a narrow home win late Thursday in Morganton.
LMS winners included Hunter Abee, David Capeldini, Aiden Lawrence, Eli Ledford, Matthew Lehn, Cayden Marshall, Isaiah Mitchell, Peyton Owens, Wyatt Thompson and Parker Winters.
Liberty returns to the mat on Monday, visiting East Burke.
East Burke 54, Walter Johnson 30
The Raiders (5-3 FAC) held off the host Yellow Jackets (1-8 FAC) late Thursday in Morganton.
EB winners by pin included Talon Bradshaw, Sonny Burns, Daniel Cook, Brayden Smith and D.J. Weston. Forfeit winners were Trentyn Cole, Enrique Rebolledo, Brayden Shinn and Kua Yang.
WJ next visits West McDowell on Monday.