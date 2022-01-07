M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys earn 49-31 win at EB

Nathan Waters led the way for Liberty with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cohen Christian (six points) and Laine Barrier (four assists) supplemented the LMS effort.

GIRLS

East Burke 36, Walter Johnson 8

The Lady Raiders (6-1 FAC) comfortably defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-9 FAC) at home late Thursday in Icard.

East Burke jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first half behind seven points from Anna Coble and a halfcourt trap defense that held Walter Johnson scoreless for the game’s first nine minutes. Kara Brinkley then dominated the third quarter for EB, scoring all six Raider points and grabbing four rebounds to extend the hosts’ advantage to 17.

The Raiders continued their tight defense in the fourth quarter, holding Walter Johnson scoreless against to seal the 28-point win.

Brinkley led East Burke with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Anna Coble chipped in seven points. Alina Caldwell led WJ with three points.

Heritage 58, Table Rock 18

The Lady Eagles (7-1 FAC) used a 40-point win to take a half-game lead in the conference standings late Thursday on the road in Morganton.