M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys soccer rolls past WM to 5-0

MARION — The Walter Johnson boys soccer team breezed past West McDowell to move to 5-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play on the road late Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets claimed a 6-0 shutout win as Nehemiah Vasquez tallied up the rare haul, a four-goal showing.

Samuel Quinonez and Mariano Hernandez also added one goal apiece for WJMS.

Liberty 4, East Burke 1

The Knights (4-0 FAC) stayed undefeated by knocking off the host Raiders (1-3 FAC) on the road in Icard late Thursday.

Zlatan Martinez scored East Burke’s goal. No more details were available.

East McDowell 4, Table Rock 1

The Falcons (0-4 FAC) remained winless in the conference with Thursday’s road loss in Marion.

No more details were available.

Watauga 7, Heritage 1

The Eagles (1-3 FAC) fell in nonconference play Thursday at home in Valdese.

Heritage’s goal came from Jimmy Velasquez on a penalty kick.

GIRLS SOCCER

Liberty 4, East Burke 2

The Lady Knights (2-2 FAC) got to .500 in league play with Thursday’s victory over the Lady Raiders (1-3 FAC) on the road in Icard.

No more details were available.

Table Rock 2, East McDowell 1

The Lady Falcons (3-1 FAC) bounced back from their first league loss with a tightly contested conference victory on the road in Marion late Thursday.

No more details were available.

Walter Johnson 3, West McDowell 1

The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-2-1 FAC) followed up their first conference win with a second on the road in Marion late Thursday.

“A great effort was put in by all our players,” said Walter Johnson coach Valerie Graybill.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Knights (3-1 FAC) picked up a conference sweep over the Lady Raiders (2-2 FAC) at home in Morganton on Thursday.

No more details were available.

EM at TR; WM at WJ

Results for Thursday’s East McDowell at Table Rock and West McDowell at Walter Johnson matches were not available at press time.

FOOTBALL

West McDowell 8, East Burke 6

The Raiders (0-2 FAC) remained winless in conference play with Thursday’s narrow league loss on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.