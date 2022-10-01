M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys soccer rolls past WM to 5-0

MARION — The Walter Johnson boys soccer team breezed past West McDowell to move to 5-0 in Foothills Athletic Conference play on the road late Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets claimed a 6-0 shutout win as Nehemiah Vasquez tallied up the rare haul, a four-goal showing.
Samuel Quinonez and Mariano Hernandez also added one goal apiece for WJMS.
Liberty 4, East Burke 1
The Knights (4-0 FAC) stayed undefeated by knocking off the host Raiders (1-3 FAC) on the road in Icard late Thursday.
Zlatan Martinez scored East Burke’s goal. No more details were available.
East McDowell 4, Table Rock 1
The Falcons (0-4 FAC) remained winless in the conference with Thursday’s road loss in Marion.
No more details were available.
Watauga 7, Heritage 1
The Eagles (1-3 FAC) fell in nonconference play Thursday at home in Valdese.
Heritage’s goal came from Jimmy Velasquez on a penalty kick.
GIRLS SOCCER
Liberty 4, East Burke 2
The Lady Knights (2-2 FAC) got to .500 in league play with Thursday’s victory over the Lady Raiders (1-3 FAC) on the road in Icard.
No more details were available.
Table Rock 2, East McDowell 1
The Lady Falcons (3-1 FAC) bounced back from their first league loss with a tightly contested conference victory on the road in Marion late Thursday.
No more details were available.
Walter Johnson 3, West McDowell 1
The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-2-1 FAC) followed up their first conference win with a second on the road in Marion late Thursday.
“A great effort was put in by all our players,” said Walter Johnson coach Valerie Graybill.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Knights (3-1 FAC) picked up a conference sweep over the Lady Raiders (2-2 FAC) at home in Morganton on Thursday.
No more details were available.
EM at TR; WM at WJ
Results for Thursday’s East McDowell at Table Rock and West McDowell at Walter Johnson matches were not available at press time.
FOOTBALL
West McDowell 8, East Burke 6
The Raiders (0-2 FAC) remained winless in conference play with Thursday’s narrow league loss on the road in Marion.
No more details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.