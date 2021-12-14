M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys stay hot vs. Table Rock in 44-37 win

Rivalry bragging rights will stay with Walter Johnson for at least another month.
The Yellow Jackets (5-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) collected their fourth straight win over league foe Table Rock (4-2 FAC) on the road late Monday, winning 44-37 in Morganton.
It’s Walter Johnson’s fourth straight win over the Falcons after a sweep in 2019-20 and a win in the lone meeting in last season’s abbreviated campaign. The Yellow Jackets finished atop the FAC standings in both of those seasons and moved to within a half-game of league-leading East McDowell with Monday’s victory.
Kaden Davis led Walter Johnson with 20 points and eight rebounds in the win. Ian Clark had 15 board and three points, all of which were free throws down the stretch that helped seal the game. Izaiah Thomas and King Johnson added seven points apiece and Julius Dominguez supplied six.
“I’m very proud of our boys,” said WJ coach Brandon Thomas. “Tonight, they grew up a little. It’s always a great win beating your crosstown rival. They made us earn it.”
Individual statistics were not available for Table Rock.
Walter Johnson will visit Heritage on Thursday as Table Rock hosts Liberty.
West McDowell 57, Heritage 35
The Eagles (0-6 FAC) remained winless in Monday’s home loss to the Spartans in Valdese.
D’Andre Moore led Heritage with 16 points. The hosts’ effort was supplemented by six more points from Jesiah Johnson and five from Gavin Johnson.
GIRLS Table Rock 34, Walter Johnson 24
The Lady Falcons (2-4 FAC) broke their recent drought with a double-digit victory at home in Morganton late Thursday. Leading the scoring charge for TR were Ava Cooke (game-high 16 points) and Alayhia Bates and Kaylee Skinner (four apiece).
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC) were paced by Melina Bernabe with 14 points, followed by Alaya Caldwell with six and Cheryllana Cunningham with four.
“Melina had her best game of the season,” said WJ coach Oliver Carter.
Heritage 43, West McDowell 41
The Lady Eagles (5-1 FAC) jumped to within a half-game of league-leading East Burke with Monday’s narrow home victory in Valdese.
Zoe Rector led the Heritage effort with 13 points. Teammates Kenley Berry (eight points) and Taylor Holder, Emilee Cook and Jacey Davis (six apiece) added to the winning margin.
WRESTLING Table Rock 75, Walter Johnson 18
The Falcons (5-1 FAC) stayed one game behind first-place West McDowell in the conference standings with a runaway road win on the other side of Morganton late Monday. Winners for Table Rock included Xander Vue, Skyler Taylor, Kaleb Pearson, Yaleen Kang, Trenton Walker, Marcus McGee, Christian Truax, Jacob Moretz, Nevins Thao, Yengkong Lo and J.T. Kanipe.
Individual winners were not available for the Yellow Jackets (0-6 FAC).
The Falcons will visit Liberty on Thursday while Walter Johnson stays home to face Heritage.
East Burke 66, East McDowell 42
The Raiders (4-2) took Monday’s home match versus the Trojans in Icard. Winners by pin included Brayden Shinn (90), Sonny Burns (106), Ben Bolynn (120), Daniel Cook (138), Curtis Taylor (145), Aiden Deal (152), Enrique Rebolledo (170) and Talon Bradshaw (182). Tucker Chapman (83), Brayden Smith (98) and Kua Yang (160) picked up forfeit victories.
East Burke is scheduled to have a bye on Thursday and return to the mat on Jan. 4 at home against West McDowell.
Heritage blanked by West McDowell
The visiting Eagles (1-4 FAC) were shut out by undefeated, league-leading West McDowell on Thursday in Marion.
