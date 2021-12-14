M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys stay hot vs. Table Rock in 44-37 win

Rivalry bragging rights will stay with Walter Johnson for at least another month.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1 Foothills Athletic Conf.) collected their fourth straight win over league foe Table Rock (4-2 FAC) on the road late Monday, winning 44-37 in Morganton.

It’s Walter Johnson’s fourth straight win over the Falcons after a sweep in 2019-20 and a win in the lone meeting in last season’s abbreviated campaign. The Yellow Jackets finished atop the FAC standings in both of those seasons and moved to within a half-game of league-leading East McDowell with Monday’s victory.

Kaden Davis led Walter Johnson with 20 points and eight rebounds in the win. Ian Clark had 15 board and three points, all of which were free throws down the stretch that helped seal the game. Izaiah Thomas and King Johnson added seven points apiece and Julius Dominguez supplied six.

“I’m very proud of our boys,” said WJ coach Brandon Thomas. “Tonight, they grew up a little. It’s always a great win beating your crosstown rival. They made us earn it.”

Individual statistics were not available for Table Rock.