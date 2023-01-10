M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson boys top rival Table Rock 57-45

The Walter Johnson boys basketball team held off host Table Rock 57-45 in a Foothills Athletic Conference rivalry game on Monday in Morganton.

King Johnson led the way for the Yellow Jackets (6-1) with 19 points and four steals. Julius Dominugez added 12 points and three steals, Jewelz Pearson accumulated 12 points and 10 rebounds and Izaiah Thomas tallied 10 points and three assists. Tavion Wilkerson also had a key three-point play in the fourth quarter for WJ.

“We have been working very hard on our free throws. We have struggled early in the season closing out close games,” said WJMS coach Brandon Thomas. “Against Table Rock, we went 16 for 22 as a team in the second half to keep us ahead when the game got close. I’m super-proud of our boys for their defensive pressure and poise down the stretch.”

For the Falcons (4-3 FAC), Jaiveon Belin led with 17 points. Daegan Smith (11 points) and Bryson Chapman and Noah Francis (eight apiece) also helped lead TRMS.

West McDowell 46, Heritage 20

The Eagles (0-7 FAC) fell in conference action Monday at home in Valdese.

Jesiah Johnson led the way for HMS with seven points.

Camryn Sidden (four points), Kayson Lucas (four), Caden Barker (three) and Henry Cooper (two) also scored for Heritage.

East Burke falls to East McDowell

The Raiders (3-4 FAC) fell in league play Monday on the road in Marion.

No more details were available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walter Johnson 52, Table Rock 23

The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-3 FAC) rebounded from a double-digit league loss with a double-figure rivalry win Monday on the road in Morganton.

Alaya Caldwell scored a season-high 25 points to help beat the Lady Falcons (0-7 FAC). Cheryllana Cunningham scored 13 points for the visitors.

Other WJMS scorers included Paris Conley (season-high nine), Allison Portillo (four) and Jessielen Becerra (one).

West McDowell 26, Heritage 23 (OT)

The Lady Eagles (3-4 FAC) slipped below .500 in conference play with an overtime loss Monday at home in Valdese.

Bailey Winkler was the lone double-digit scorer for HMS with 11 points.

Mati Kincaid (five points), Kylie Corpening (five) and Lindsey Hensley (two) also got on the scoresheet for Heritage.

East McDowell 33, East Burke 31

The Lady Raiders (5-2 FAC) suffered a narrow conference loss Monday on the road in Marion.

Addie Brittain (16 points) and Sydney Mosteller (eight) led the way in scoring for the visitors.

EBMS also got scoring from Kendall McFalls, Sonny Burns and Sarabeth Bradley (two points apiece) and Saleen Franklin (one).

WRESTLING

Table Rock 90, Walter Johnson 15

The Falcons (5-2 FAC) comfortably scored a league victory over the rival Yellow Jackets (0-7 FAC) on Monday on the road in Morganton.

Ethan Yang picked up the lone win via pin for TRMS.

Table Rock also got wins by forfeit from Zenon Sigmon, Yaleen Khang, Austin Freeman, Ally Sasser, Christian Lawhon, Brennan Meise, Hunter Powell, Nevens Thao, Kayden Bowman, Rico Gonzalez, Trent Yang, Andrea Cisneros, Matthew Howard and Luke Kota.

East Burke 66, East McDowell 42

The Raiders (4-3 FAC) won their conference match Monday at home in Icard.

EBMS picked up pins from Tucker Chapman, Julius Kershner, Brayden Smith, Tucker Gantt and Ben Bolynn.

EB’s wins via forfeit came from Isaiah Reid, Gage Wiley, Daniel Cook, Dylan Rees, Cash Wittenberg and Talon Bradshaw.

West McDowell 84, Heritage 22

The Eagles (3-4 FAC) dropped Monday’s league match on the road in Marion.

Nolan Russ, Bryson Seagle and Greylan Bryant won by pin for HMS.

Heritage also picked up a major decision victory by Evan Farris.