M.S. ROUNDUP: Walter Johnson girls top Heritage 38-33

VALDESE — The Walter Johnson girls basketball team scored a Foothills Athletic Conference victory in a hard-fought contest over host Heritage on Wednesday, 38-33.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-1 FAC) were led by 20 points from Cheryllana Cunningham.

“It was not a pretty game,” said WJMS coach Oliver Carter. “However, we prevailed in the end. Our girls are learning how to handle adversity in tough situations.”

Alaya Caldwell added 18 points for the visitors and teamed with Kyla Wallace and Allison Portillo for a strong defensive effort inside.

The Lady Eagles (1-1 FAC) were led by Mati Kincaid (13 points), along with Kylie Corpening (nine) and Bailey Winkler (seven).

Liberty 43, Table Rock 14

The Lady Knights (1-0 FAC) opened their league schedule with a comfortable victory Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

Braylen Clontz led the way in the win with 22 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds.

Emma Rolland (nine points, two steals) and Hannah Huggins (eight points, 10 rebounds) also were major contributors for LMS.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Table Rock 51, Liberty 20

The Falcons (1-1 FAC) earned their first league win Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Bryson Chapman and Jaiveon Belin scored 13 points apiece to lead the way for TRMS. Noah Francis added nine points, Alex Wall and Zay Hausley supplied four apiece, Daegan Smith tallied three and Luke Miller posted two. Table Rock went 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Kyle Taylor (seven points) and Olando Norman (six points, five rebounds) led the Knights (0-1 FAC), who opened the conference slate with a loss.

Walter Johnson 57, Heritage 18

The Yellow Jackets (2-0 FAC) scored a runaway conference win Wednesday on the road in Valdese.

King Johnson led WJMS with 20 points. Julius Dominguez added 11, Jusian Perkins posted eight and Jewelz Pearson tallied seven.

The Eagles (0-2 FAC) were paced by four points apiece from Titus Dodd, Henry Cooper and Jesiah Johnson.

WRESTLING

Table Rock 54, Liberty 51

The Falcons (2-0 FAC) scored a narrow conference win Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

TRMS got wins by pin from Yaleen Khang, Christian Lawhon, Hunter Powell, Nevens Thao, Kayden Bowman, Rico Gonzalez and Andrea Cisneros. An additional victory by forfeit came from Ethan Yang.

Liberty (0-1 FAC), which opened league action with a loss, got wins from Wyatt Shuffler, Jameson Toner, Camm Bennett, Hunter Ellis, Justin Massey, Aaron Austin, Isaiah Greene, Joel Wolf and Trenton Abee.

Heritage 95, Walter Johnson 12

The Eagles (1-1 FAC) scored their first league victory over the Yellow Jackets (0-2 FAC) late Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

Heritage got wins via pin from Wade Garrison, Isaac Kirk, Bryson Seagle and Cain Martinez and another by technical fall from Larry Sarver.