M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ boys soccer tops Liberty, teams split FAC title

The Walter Johnson boys soccer team pulled out a clutch victory over crosstown rival Liberty to force a split of the Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship and, in the process, grab the No. 1 seed in the upcoming FAC Tournament courtesy of seed priority.

The Yellow Jackets (10-1 FAC) topped the Knights (10-1 FAC) in 3-2 in double-overtime Thursday on the road in Morganton as the teams split the title with one loss apiece to each other.

“Just another great battle between two talented teams,” said WJMS coach Jeff McCarrick.

The visitors’ goals came from Nehemiah Vasquez, Samuel Quinonez and David Perez.

Trevin Lavoie got Liberty on the board first, but Walter Johnson responded with goal off a corner kick as the teams battled to a 1-1 tie at halftime. The Yellow Jackets scored first in the second half, but David Bernabe scored off a free kick for the Knights with two minutes left to send the game to bonus time.

WJ scored in the first OT period and held on to the lead from there.

“Another great installment of this crosstown matchup,” said LMS coach Paul Gantt.

Liberty also was led by Giovanni Torres, Mason Abernathy, Aldair Pinto and Alan Crisostomo.

Walter Johnson will open the FAC Tournament on Wednesday hosting No. 4 seed while Liberty, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 3 seed East Burke.

East Burke 3, Heritage 0

The Raiders (6-5-1 FAC) scored a shutout win Thursday on the road in Valdese to clinch third place in the final league standings and the No. 3 seed in the FAC Tournament.

Nicholas Chang scored two goals and Brandon Hernandez had the other for East Burke, which will visit No. 2 seed Liberty to open the FAC Tournament on Wednesday.

Heritage finishes its season with a 3-9 FAC mark and fifth place in the conference standings.

Table Rock 2, West McDowell 1 (2OT)

The Falcons (2-9-1 FAC) ended their season with an overtime league win and bumped the Spartans to the No. 4 seed in the FAC Tournament late Thursday at home in Morganton.

J.D. Hood scored the first goal for Table Rock, then Rudy Alexander scored on a header off a Christian Deleon corner kick to the opposite side of the goal in OT. Deleon also assisted with Hood’s goal.

TR placed sixth in the final FAC standings.

VOLLEYBALL

Heritage 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Eagles (11-0 FAC) completed their perfect regular season with a four-set conference win Thursday on the road in Icard, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22.

Heritage, the league champion and No. 1 seed in the FAC Tournament, will host the Lady Raiders (6-6 FAC), the fourth-place team and No. 4 seed, in a rematch on Wednesday.

East Burke’s leaders were Amanda McLean on offense and at the net; Heaven Waycaster and Isabella Reid at the service line; and Sarah Angel, Gracie Gladden and Addie Brittain on defense.

Liberty 3, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Knights (9-3 FAC) earned a split of second-place in the regular-season league standings with a straight-sets win Thursday on the road in Morganton, but had to settle for the No. 3 seed in the FAC Tournament as West McDowell took seeding priority, setting up a Wednesday meeting between the two teams in Marion.

Leaders for LMS included Leah Clark (eight kills, two aces, two digs), Braylen Clontz (six kills, six aces, seven digs), Soraya Hartman (four kills, ace, two digs), Jolan Buff (three kills, eight aces, four digs) and Elliot Wilson (two aces, 13 assists).

Walter Johnson (0-11 FAC) finished in seventh place in the league.

West McDowell 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Falcons (2-10 FAC) finished their season with a straight-sets conference loss Thursday on the road in Marion, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13.

Table Rock was led by Madelyn LeMaster (two kills, ace), Mia Furches (two kills, block), Macie Digh (kill, four digs), Allisson Ramirez (two aces), KeMora Kanipe (ace, five digs), Kennedy Denton (ace, four digs) and Katie Settle (ace, four digs).

TR finished sixth in the final FAC standings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 1, East Burke 0

The league-champion Lady Eagles (10-1-1 FAC) scored a shutout conference win Thursday at home in Valdese.

Marissa Williams scored the lone goal for Heritage, which is the No. 1 seed in the FAC Tournament and will host No. 4 seed Liberty on Wednesday.

Gracyn McIntosh had six saves in goal and Cheyenne Powell helped lead the defense for the Lady Raiders (1-10-1 FAC), who placed seventh in the final FAC standings.

Liberty 2, Walter Johnson 0

The Lady Knights (6-4-2 FAC) ended the regular season with a shutout league win Thursday at home in Morganton, but still had to settle for fourth place and the No. 4 seed in the FAC Tournament right behind the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-4-1 FAC), who finished third in the regular-season standings and gained the No. 3 FAC Tournament seed.

Lexi Laws scored first for Liberty off a clutch assist on a cross by Jaxyn Nolan. Later, Ana Velasquez broke through the Walter Johnson defense to score the second goal, and the defense held strong from there.

Laws, Lily Neubauer and Laine Sparks powered the win for LMS.

Table Rock 4, West McDowell 1

The Lady Falcons (8-3-1 FAC) sewed up second place in the conference and the No. 2 seed in the FAC Tournament with a comfortable win Thursday at home in Morganton.

Individual statistics were not available for Table Rock.

TR will host No. 3 seed Walter Johnson to open the tournament on Wednesday.