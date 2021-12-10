M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ boys top Liberty, maintain pace in FAC

The Walter Johnson boys basketball team dispatched crosstown rival Liberty to maintain pace in the Foothills Athletic Conference standings.
Thursday’s 49-33 home win in Morganton moved the Yellow Jackets to 4-1 in the league, keeping them tied for second with Table Rock and just one game behind still-undefeated East McDowell.
Izaiah Thomas led the way for WJ with a season-high 28 points. Teammate Kaden Davis joined him in double figures with 11 points, accumulating 12 rebounds, as well, to tally a double-double. Julius Dominguez (five points) and King Johnson (four points, seven assists) supplemented the winning effort.
Brady Davis (14 points) and Zach Costello (12) finished in double figures for the Knights (3-3 FAC). Nathan Waters added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the visitors.
Walter Johnson next plays at Table Rock on Monday. Liberty next will visit the Falcons on Thursday.
Table Rock 60, West McDowell 36
The Falcons (4-1 FAC) scored a key road victory in Marion late Thursday to preserve their second-place tie with Walter Johnson in the league standings. Kobe Johnson and Jaevon Belin led TR with 12 points apiece and Jayden Burgess also was in double-digits with 10 points.
“Great team win in a hard place to play,” said TR coach Chip Lewis. “We had a lot of fan support that we much needed.”
The Falcons grew a two-point lead after a quarter into a 30-13 halftime advantage in the win.
East Burke 47, Heritage 38
The Raiders (1-4 FAC) picked up their first victory of the winter with a home win in Icard late Thursday. A trio of EB players finished in double-digit scoring, including Sam Keaton (17 points) and Owen Hartmann and Calvin Vue (11 apiece). Luke Demiter added six points.
D'Andre Moore (15 points) and Gavin Johnson (12) led the way for the Eagles (0-5 FAC).
East Burke returns to the floor on Monday at East McDowell while Heritage hosts West McDowell.
GIRLS
East Burke 23, Heritage 20
The Lady Raiders (5-0 FAC) won Thursday’s battle of unbeaten teams in Icard, opening up a one-game lead over the Lady Eagles and East McDowell, which both sit at 4-1 in the league.
Hermione Garro and Kara Brinkley scored eight points apiece for EB, doing most of the damage in a low-scoring affair. Coach Nancy Kelly credited Garro, Brinkley and Kendall McFalls for leading the defense.
Zoe Rector (six points), Kenley Berry (five) and Taylor Holder (four) led HMS in scoring.
Liberty 27, Walter Johnson 20
The Lady Knights (1-5 FAC) earned their inaugural win of the season on the road late Thursday in Morganton. Karson Pinkerton led the winning effort with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Braylen Clontz added five points, four rebounds and three steals; Mallory Waters had five boards and Jolann Buff supplied three rebounds and a steal.
Statistics were not available for the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC).
West McDowell 34, Table Rock 16
The Lady Falcons (1-4 FAC) fell in Marion late Thursday.
Ava Cooke (10 points) and Cynica Caldwell (four) led the way for Table Rock in the loss.
WRESTLING
East Burke 72, Heritage 30
The Raiders (3-2 FAC) moved into third place by half a game with their road win in Valdese late Thursday. EB’s winners by pin were Brayden Shinn (90 pounds), Brayden Smith (98), Ben Bolynn (120), D.J. Weston (132), Daniel Cook (138), Trentyn Cole (145), Aiden Deal (152), Kua Yang (160), Enrique Rebolledo (170) and Talon Bradshaw (182). Sonny Burns (106) and Jax Williams (113) picked up victories by forfeit.
The Eagles (1-3 FAC) picked up wins by pin from Wade Garrison (83) and Bryson Wheeler (126) and forfeit victories by Paxton Brown (76), Keira Allen and Cain Martinez.
The Raiders next will host East McDowell on Monday as the Eagles visit West McDowell.
Liberty 66, Walter Johnson 42
The Knights (3-3 FAC) toppled their fellow Morganton grapplers at home late Thursday with wins from Peyton Owens, Isaiah Mitchell, Hunter Powell, Jameson Toner, Parker Winters, Hunter Weston, Eli Ledford, Wyatt Thompson, Brody Suttles, Isaiah Green and Eddie Topoleski.
Individual winners were not available for the Yellow Jackets (0-5 FAC).
Liberty returns Thursday to host Table Rock after WJ hosts the Falcons on Monday.
West McDowell 93, Table Rock 17
The host Falcons (4-1 FAC) fell short in Thursday’s battle for the league lead in Morganton, which saw the Spartans stay undefeated and earn a one-game lead over TR. Table Rock’s wins came from Yengkong Lo, Xander Vue and J.T. Kanipe.
“We wrestled hard and lost matches that were close,” said TR assistant coach Rob Gregory.