M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ boys top Liberty, maintain pace in FAC

The Walter Johnson boys basketball team dispatched crosstown rival Liberty to maintain pace in the Foothills Athletic Conference standings.

Thursday’s 49-33 home win in Morganton moved the Yellow Jackets to 4-1 in the league, keeping them tied for second with Table Rock and just one game behind still-undefeated East McDowell.

Izaiah Thomas led the way for WJ with a season-high 28 points. Teammate Kaden Davis joined him in double figures with 11 points, accumulating 12 rebounds, as well, to tally a double-double. Julius Dominguez (five points) and King Johnson (four points, seven assists) supplemented the winning effort.

Brady Davis (14 points) and Zach Costello (12) finished in double figures for the Knights (3-3 FAC). Nathan Waters added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the visitors.

Walter Johnson next plays at Table Rock on Monday. Liberty next will visit the Falcons on Thursday.

Table Rock 60, West McDowell 36