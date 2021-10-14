M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ, EB football gain home wins vs. rivals

Aiden Deal led EB defensively with two tackles for loss with Curtis Taylor (sack), Kendale Cook (interception) and Bryson Church (fumble recovery) assisting.

“It’s always nice to beat your rival,” said EB coach Mitchell McGuire. “I’m really proud of our team. It’s been an up-and-down year, but we have stayed the course and continue to grow and get better each week.”

The lone touchdown for the Eagles (0-4 FAC) came in the second quarter on a pass from quarterback D’Andre Moore to Jesiah Johnson.

Heritage returns home next week to host West McDowell while EB travels to East McDowell.

W. McDowell 32, Table Rock 8

In a game pitting the league’s last two unbeaten squads, the Falcons (3-2, 3-1 FAC) fell on Wednesday in Marion. No more details were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty 2, Heritage 0

The Knights (9-0 FAC) remained the league’s last unbeaten in soccer as Julio Miller scored both goals in Wednesday’s rescheduled road win in Valdese. Midfielder Grayson Bonfield assisted on one of Miller’s goals.