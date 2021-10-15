M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ girls, Liberty boys stay atop soccer races

MARION — In the middle of the pack, five Foothills Athletic Conference girlS soccer teams are separated by just a two-game margin with three games remaining on the regular-season schedule as they all vie for the remaining three postseason tournament berths.

There’s little question about who’s at the top of the heap though.

Walter Johnson, the lone team to have already sealed a tournament spot, defeated West McDowell 3-1 on the road Thursday to move within one win of the regular-season title. The teams entered the day in first and second in the standings, and a Spartan win would have trimmed the WJ lead to just one game.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (8-1 FAC) rallied from down 1-0 early as midfielder Gianny Regino scored on a penalty kick to tie it and forwards Karina Chilel Martin and Maida Ramirez Tomas added the final two goals.

Also keying the WJ win were defenders Drew Rogers, Melina Bernabe and Amy Morales-Simon, midfielder Jessielen Becerra and forward Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre, said coach Wendy Kimbrell.

“(The) ladies fought hard to keep the lead in the second half,” Kimbrell added.

Liberty 2, East Burke 0