M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ girls, Liberty boys stay atop soccer races

MARION — In the middle of the pack, five Foothills Athletic Conference girlS soccer teams are separated by just a two-game margin with three games remaining on the regular-season schedule as they all vie for the remaining three postseason tournament berths.
There’s little question about who’s at the top of the heap though.
Walter Johnson, the lone team to have already sealed a tournament spot, defeated West McDowell 3-1 on the road Thursday to move within one win of the regular-season title. The teams entered the day in first and second in the standings, and a Spartan win would have trimmed the WJ lead to just one game.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (8-1 FAC) rallied from down 1-0 early as midfielder Gianny Regino scored on a penalty kick to tie it and forwards Karina Chilel Martin and Maida Ramirez Tomas added the final two goals.
Also keying the WJ win were defenders Drew Rogers, Melina Bernabe and Amy Morales-Simon, midfielder Jessielen Becerra and forward Yoselin Rodriguez Aguirre, said coach Wendy Kimbrell.
“(The) ladies fought hard to keep the lead in the second half,” Kimbrell added.
Liberty 2, East Burke 0
The Lady Knights (5-4-1 FAC) claimed just their second win in the last seven games but stayed within a half-game of second place thanks to Thursday’s shutout road win.
Ana Velasquez scored both Liberty goals, one in each half, and other LMS standouts included Lexi Laws, Jade Peeler, Bella Denton and goalkeeper Karson Pinkerton, who earned the clean sheet and stopped a penalty-kick try by the Raiders (0-9 FAC).
Table Rock 2, E. McDowell 1
The Lady Falcons (4-4-1 FAC) climbed back to .500, a half-game out of a playoff berth and one game out of second place, as they won in Marion on Thursday behind a pair of Carlie Harris goals and the play of goalkeeper Kaylee Skinner.
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 6, East Burke 0
The Knights (10-0 FAC) moved within two games of regular-season perfection with Thursday’s shutout victory in Icard. Liberty’s Jacob Batz and Mason Abernathy scored two goals apiece, and Julio Miller and Anthony Vicente added a goal each.
“Beckham Buchanan and Benjamin Juan played well and look to be anchor players on next year's team,” Liberty coach Paul Gantt said.
Walter Johnson 3, W. McDowell 2
The Yellow Jackets (8-1 FAC) claimed Thursday’s second-place road clash as Nehemiah Vasquez scored two goals and Julio Solis had one goal. WJ is right back in Marion on Monday to face East McDowell in a makeup game before hosting Liberty on Thursday in a key crosstown matchup.
Table Rock 5, E. McDowell 0
The Falcons (1-7-1 FAC) broke through for their first win in a big way on the road Thursday, also jumping the Trojans in the standings.
TR got two goals apiece from Nathan Suttles and Ben Thomas, while Noah Semple had a goal and two assists, Eli Cole added two assists and Nova Cork had one assist. Defender Jacob Moretz and goalkeeper Eli Roper keyed the shutout, said Falcons coach Randy Tanner.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, East Burke 0
The host Lady Knights (5-4 FAC) swept the season series from the Raiders (4-3 FAC), winning for a fifth time in their last six matches to create a virtual third-place tie with EB. Set scores were not available.
Liberty was led statistically by Carly Setterlind led the way with (10 digs, 10 aces, five kills), Braylen Clontz (seven digs, five aces, five kills), Jolann Buff (six aces, six kills, four digs) and Hannah Huggins had (eight aces, four kills, two blocks).
W. McDowell 3, Walter Johnson 0
The Lady Yellow Jackets (0-10 FAC) lost Thursday at home, 7-25, 19-25, 7-25. WJ was led statistically by Serenity Shuford (four kills), Allison Portillo-Zavala (four aces, kill), Jaleyka Evans Rosario (kill, four perfect passes, five successful serves) and Marines Chile-Martin (six perfect passes, four successful serves).
Other key players included Kyla Wallace, Ana Lopez-Perez, Aura Andres-Tomas and Kaitlyn Smith, said WJ coach Lauren Carey.
