M.S. ROUNDUP: WJ girls soccer fends off Heritage 2-0

VALDESE — The Walter Johnson girls soccer team topped previously unbeaten Heritage in Foothills Athletic Conference play Thursday on the road, 2-0.

Yoselin Rodriguez scored both goals for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-3-1 FAC), using assists from Brenda Lopez on both.

The host Lady Eagles fell to 7-1 in FAC play with the loss.

Table Rock 3, Liberty 2

The Lady Falcons (5-2-1 FAC) bounced back from a loss to grab a narrow conference victory over the Lady Knights (4-3 FAC) late Thursday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Walter Johnson 6, Heritage 0

The Yellow Jackets (7-1 FAC) earned a shutout league win Thursday on the road in Valdese.

Samuel Quinonez tallied a hat trick for Walter Johnson, which also got two goals from Raul Macias and one from Nehemiah Vasquez.

The host Eagles dropped to 2-5 in the FAC.

Liberty 5, Table Rock 0

The Knights (7-0 FAC) remained unbeaten in the conference with a shutout victory over the Falcons (0-8) late Thursday on the road in Morganton.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Table Rock 0

The Lady Knights (5-2 FAC) swept the rival Lady Falcons (2-6 FAC) in conference play Thursday at home in Morganton.

Liberty was led by Elliot Wilson (16 assists, four aces, three kills), Hannah Huggins (12 kills, four blocks, ace), Jolann Buff (22 digs, five aces, two kills), Braylen Clontz (20 digs, four kills, ace, assist) and Soraya Hartman (five kills, two digs).

Heritage tops Walter Johnson

The Lady Eagles (8-0 FAC) won Thursday’s league match over the Lady Yellow Jackets (0-8 FAC) on the road in Morganton.

No more details were available.