M.S. ROUNDUP: WJMS boys open with win over rival Table Rock

The Walter Johnson boys basketball team opened the Foothills Athletic Conference season with a 56-50 home win over rival Table Rock on Monday in Morganton.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) forced eight turnovers and took advantage of 11 missed free throws by Table Rock to snag the victory. King Johnson led WJMS with 27 points, Julius Dominguez tallied nine points and three steals, Cooper Price added eight points and eight rebounds, and Tavion Wilkerson supplied six points and five boards.

Bryson Chapman led the Falcons (1-0) with 19 points and Jaiveon Belin joined him in double figures with 14. Noah Francis added nine points for the visitors.

West McDowell 53, Heritage 29

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) dropped their league-opener Monday on the road in Marion.

Caden Barker led HMS with 16 points and Jesiah Johnson added 12 more in the loss.

East McDowell 49, East Burke 10

The Raiders (0-1 FAC) fell in the conference-opener Monday at home in Icard.

Colt Butcher (five points), Connor Hudgins (four) and Tyler Brown (one) scored for EBMS.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walter Johnson 52, Table Rock 11

The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-0 FAC) pulled away from the visiting rival Lady Falcons (0-1) FAC in the teams’ conference-opener Monday in Morganton.

Alaya Caldwell led all scorers with 26 points and was joined in the outburst by Cheryllana Cunningham, who posted 20 points.

Jesseilen Becerra, Paris Conley and Allison Portillo added two points apiece for WJMS.

East Burke 18, East McDowell 12

The Lady Raiders (1-0 FAC) opened the league slate with a low-scoring win Monday at home in Icard.

Sydney Mosteller (six points), Addie Brittain (four), Kendall McFalls (four), Sarabeth Bradley (two) and Saleen Franklin (two) put points on the board for EB.

West McDowell 51, Heritage 34

The Lady Eagles (0-1) dropped their conference-opener Monday on the road in Marion.

Kylie Corpening led the way for HMS, scoring 17 points. Also contributing for the visitors were Mati Kincaid (seven points), Makenzie Powell (four), Bailey Winkler (four) and Maddy Hudson (two).

WRESTLING

Table Rock 82, Walter Johnson 18

The Falcons (1-0 FAC) defeated the rival Yellow Jackets (0-1) to open league action Monday at home in Morganton.

Table Rock got wins from Zenen Sigmon, Ethan Yang, Clayton Chapman, Yaleen Khang, Ally Sasser, Brennan Meise, Nevins Thao, Rico Gonzalez, Kayden Bowman, Trent Yang, Andrea Cisneros, Matthew Howard and Luke Kota.

East Burke 54, East McDowell 48

The Raiders (1-0 FAC) commenced conference action with a narrow win Monday on the road in Marion. No other details were available.

West McDowell 81, Heritage 19

The Eagles (0-1 FAC) came up short in Monday’s league-opener at home in Valdese.

HMS got wins from Nolan Russ, Greyland Bryant and Bryson Seagle by decision and from Connor Brinkley by pin. Marissa Williams also won a preliminary match for Heritage.